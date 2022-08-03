Pelosi visit: DW's Tsou Tzung-Han reports from Taipei

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
The US House Speaker has a "right to visit Taiwan," the White House said, as Pelosi began her tour of Asia. Tensions over a potential unannounced visit to Taipei have grown in recent days.
Taipei: What can artists do to bring the past and the present together?
Defense officials from China and the US are again exchanging heated rhetoric over Taiwan. However, security experts say the status quo remains.
Covering five Southeast Asian nations, DW's new series takes viewers on a guided tour of the region's vibrant arts scene, introducing inspiring artists along the way.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version