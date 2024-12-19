Pelicot trial: Verdicts due in rape trial that shook France

12/19/2024 December 19, 2024 What are Dominique Pelicot and his 51 co-defendants accused of?

Gisele Pelicot, 72, met her husband as a teenager and they married in 1973. They divorced briefly in the early 2000s for financial reasons, but remained living together and remarried after a few years.

Investigators have presented evidence that he took advantage of anti-anxiety and sleeping pills that he and his wife were prescribed to start drugging her and raping her himself, while they were still living in Paris before retirement.

In 2011, the couple retired to the village of Mazan in southeastern France. Pelicot began actively recruiting other men online to come to his home and rape his wife. His footage of the crimes was found when police arrested him for an upskirting incident in 2020.

During the abuse, the affects of the repeated drugging prompted Gisele to assume she had a serious health issue, as she was constantly tired and her hair was falling out. Her husband accompanied her to numerous doctors appointments as she sought answers to the mysterious illness.

Pelicot's co-defendants come from all variations of middle- and working-class backgrounds, and many of them have wives and partners. They include truck drivers, an IT specialist, and a journalist. One of them is accused not of assaulting Gisele Pelicot, but of having followed Dominique Pelicot's advice for raping his own wife, whom Pelicot also assaulted. A 52nd defendant died of cancer before the trial's completion.

Pelicot has confessed to the crimes. Many of his co-defendants have argued that they were under the impression that they were indulging in the couple's sexual fantasy or that they did not know she was unconscious. The accused face up to 20 years in prison.