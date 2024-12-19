Pelicot trial: Verdicts due in rape trial that shook France

12/19/2024 December 19, 2024 Trial sparks debate on updating France's rape law

The Pelicot trial has prompted soul-searching in France about updating the existing definition of rape, which does not include verbal consent.

Some 35 of the 51 defendants have argued that Dominique Pelicot tricked them by insinuating that his wife knew what would happen and was in on the plan.

President Emmanuel Macron has said he is in favor of updating the law, even though France rejected a proposed EU directive that would have included consent in rape statutes in 2023.

According to French pollsters, the public overwhelmingly supported the directive.

French law stipulates that rape is a sexual act committed on someone using "violence, coercion, threat or surprise." With no mention of a partner's consent, the law puts the burden on prosecutors to prove a suspect's intentions.

There is currently a bill before the French parliament to change the law, which its supporters are hopeful will pass in 2025.