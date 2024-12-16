Pelicot trial: Ex-husband asks forgiveness ahead of verdict

Pleas for forgiveness from the man who admitted to allowing dozens of men to rape his wife as the verdict draws near.

In France, a mass rape trial that has stunned the country is reaching a conclusion, with final statements being made before the court in the southern town of Avignon.

The man at the center of the case, Dominique Pelicot, has already admitted to enlisting and allowing dozens of men to rape and sexually abuse his heavily sedated wife, Gisele Pelicot, repeatedly between 2011 and 2020.

Gisele Pelicot has become a feminist champion after taking a stand against those who raped and abused her Image: Clement Mahoudeau/AFP/dpa/picture alliance

Pelicot has been on trial along with 50 other men aged 27 to 74, including one who raped his own wife with the help of Dominique Pelicot.

Pelicot filmed much of the abuse against his wife and compiled detailed records of the strangers who visited their home which helped police uncover the crimes.

Dominique Pelicot pleads for forgiveness

He has now asked for forgiveness from his former spouse's family.

"I would like to start by hailing the courage of my ex-wife," French news agency AFP quoted Pelicot as saying in his final statement.

"I regret what I did, making [my family] suffer... I ask them for forgiveness," he said, asking the family to "accept my apologies."

Gisele Pelicot has become a feminist champion, having taken a stand against those accused of raping and sexually abusing her over a nearly 10-year period.

Over the weekend, hundreds of people gathered in Avignon where the trial is taking place, with demonstrators and activists coming out to support her.

On Saturday, demonstrators held placards outside the court with messages such as, "Victims, we believe you, rapists, we see you," and, "Shame changes sides."

One banner displayed on a wall read: "Rape has no nationality."

Prosecutors are seeking the maximum possible sentence of 20 years imprisonment for aggravated rape, with a verdict expected on Thursday.

DW does not usually publish the names of victims but is doing so in this instance as per Pelicot's request for public naming in her effort to raise awareness about sexual abuse.

kb/lo (AFP, AP)