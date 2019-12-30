 Pegasus Airlines jet evacuated at Düsseldorf airport | News | DW | 15.02.2020

News

Pegasus Airlines jet evacuated at Düsseldorf airport

The plane was evacuated when one its wheels caught fire after landing from Istanbul. It is the second incident involving the Turkish budget airline this month.

Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737 (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Ossinger)

A Pegasus Airlines jet was evacuated after landing at Germany's Düsseldorf Airport on Saturday when airport ground crew noticed one of its wheels was on fire, according to airport authorities.

The plane had been carrying 163 passengers from Istanbul in Turkey to the western German city.

Passengers were ordered by the pilot to evacuate using the emergency slides. There were no injuries reported.

According to the website, FlightAware, the aircraft was an Airbus A320. 

Read moreTurkey: Scores injured after plane skids off runway, splits into three

The fire reportedly extinguished itself before fire crews reached the plane. There was no immediate cause given for what caused the wheel to catch fire

The incident is the second involving Turkey-based Pegasus Airlines this month.

On February 5, a Pegasus Boeing 737 skidded off a runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport killing three people. An investigation into the Istanbul crash is ongoing.

Watch video 01:19

Plane skids off Istanbul runway, splits open

wmr/mm (dpa, AP)

