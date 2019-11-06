 Pearl Harbor: Shooting reported at Hawaii military base | News | DW | 05.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Pearl Harbor: Shooting reported at Hawaii military base

Authorities are responding to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard on Hawaii, base officials announced on social media. The site located outside Honolulu was in lockdown, they said.

USA Militärbasis Pearl Harbor-Hickam (AFP/K. Nishimura)

Officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam — a combined US Air Force and Navy installation — said via Twitter the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday local time.

"Access/gates to #JBPHH are closed," said the advisory. The lockdown lasted several hours.

Hawaii News Now, a local television channel, said three people had been wounded and the gunman "secured." It later reported that the suspect had taken his own life.

It quoted a witness as saying the gunshot victims were civilians and that the shooting happened at the sprawling base's Drydock 2.

Pearl Harbor-Hickam neighbors Honolulu's  International Airport.

The incident comes three days before the 78th anniversary of the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor by imperial Japanese warplanes.  

That 1941 attack left 2,403 US service personnel dead and prompted the United States to enter World War Two by declaring war on Japan.

... more to come

ipj/se (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Related content

Filmstill Midway - Für die Freiheit

A game of Battleship: Roland Emmerich's new film, 'Midway' 06.11.2019

The 1942 Battle of Midway as a bombastic war movie: Director Roland Emmerich once again offers up crash-boom-bang. "Midway" is a digital spectacle about an analog-era war.

USA Hawaii -Vulkan Kilaeua bricht aus

Hawaii Kilauea volcano: Larger explosions possible 10.05.2018

The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks, and ash into the air around its summit. Areas near the volcano have been evacuated but the Hawaii Volcano National Park remains open.

Symbolbild Waffe

8 facts about gun control in the US 08.11.2018

The legal basis for firearm possession in the US is enshrined in the Second Amendment of the Constitution. But how are guns regulated? DW looks at who can buy and sell them — and how one loophole undermines gun control.

Advertisement