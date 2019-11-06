Pearl Harbor: Shooting reported at Hawaii military base

Officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam — a combined US Air Force and Navy installation — said via Twitter the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday local time.

"Access/gates to #JBPHH are closed."

Hawaii News Now, a local television channel, said three people had been wounded and the gunman "secured."

It quoted a witness as saying the gunshoot victims were civilians and that the shooting happened at the sprawling base's Drydock 2.

Pearl Harbor-Hickam neighbors Honolulu's International Airport.

The incident comes three days before the anniversary of the December 7, 1941 attack on the-then naval base in Pearl Harbor by imperial Japanese warplanes. That attack prompted the United States to enter World War Two by declaring war on Japan.

... more to come

ipj/se (AFP, dpa, Reuters)