Pearl Harbor: Shooting reported at Hawaii military base

Officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam — a combined US Air Force and Navy installation — said via Twitter the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday local time.

"Access/gates to #JBPHH are closed," said the advisory. The lockdown lasted several hours.

Hawaii News Now, a local television channel, said three people had been wounded and the gunman "secured." It later reported that the suspect had taken his own life.

It quoted a witness as saying the gunshot victims were civilians and that the shooting happened at the sprawling base's Drydock 2.

Pearl Harbor-Hickam neighbors Honolulu's International Airport. The channel said all its commercial flights had continued to operate.

The incident comes three days before the 78th anniversary of the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor by imperial Japanese warplanes.

That 1941 attack left 2,403 US service personnel dead and prompted the United States to enter World War Two by declaring war on Japan.

