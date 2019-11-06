Pearl Harbor: Shooting at Hawaii military base

Officials at the base — a combined US Air Force and Navy installation — said via Twitter the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday local time (0030 Thursday GMT) The lockdown lasted more than an hour.

Hawaii News Now, a local television channel, reported that three people had been wounded and the suspected gunman "secured." It later reported that the suspect had taken their own life.

It quoted a witness as saying the gunshot victims were civilians and the shooting happened at the sprawling base's Dry Dock 2. Those details were later confirmed by officials at the base via their official Twitter account.

"The shooter has been identified as a US sailor," officials wrote.

Navy officials and base security had launched an investigation.

Pearl Harbor-Hickam neighbors Honolulu's International Airport. The local media channel said all its commercial flights had continued to operate.

The incident comes three days before the 78th anniversary of the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor by imperial Japanese warplanes. That 1941 attack left 2,403 US service personnel dead and prompted the United States to enter World War Two by declaring war on Japan.

