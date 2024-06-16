Peace summit reaffirms Ukraine's territorial integrity

ConflictsUkrainePeace summit reaffirms Ukraine's territorial integrityTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineHalida Abbaro06/16/2024June 16, 2024Most of the more than 90 countries and institutions that took part in a two-day summit on peace in Ukraine supported a final communiqué reaffirming a commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity. But more than a dozen countries chose not to.https://p.dw.com/p/4h6z3Advertisement