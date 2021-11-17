PaxSahel Awards recognizes outstanding journalism in the Sahel region

The 5th annual PaxSahel Conflict-Sensitive Journalism Awards was held on November 12 in Ouagadougou and was organized by the Réseau d'Initiatives de Journalistes (RIJ). 36 works were selected for this year's award, including 12 in radio, 19 in print and online, and five in television and mobile journalism. An international jury selected the award winners.

"The PaxSahel Award for conflict-sensitive journalism aims to reward the professionalism of journalists in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger in the treatment of conflict-related information," said Romaine Zidouemba, RIJ coordinator.

The West African region has been experiencing community and border conflicts as well as terrorism for several years. DW Akademie has partnered with RIJ on initiatives in dealing with these issues. The PaxSahel Awards is one of these projects.

"I call on all journalists to use their microphones, cameras and dictaphones to promote peace in the G5 Sahel region," said Norbert Kohoun, coordinator of the G5 Sahel Burkina Focal Point at the award ceremony.

Fati Oumarou (left) from Niger was one of the winners

According to Carine Debrabandère, DW Akademie's program director in Burkina Faso, the region is threatened by conflict, climate change and the resulting displacement of populations. Fostering conflict-sensitive journalism in the region was a response to these issues.

"Having introduced journalists to the practice of conflict-sensitive journalism, we have provided a response in this troubled area," said Debrabandère at the ceremony.

This project is supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).