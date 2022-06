Both photogenic and talented

McCartney despised being labeled "the cute Beatle," since it implied he wasn't a serious musician — though his skills were well recognized. Photojournalist Harry Benson, who followed the band in 1964, described him as a photogenic "magnet": "You could take photos of the Beatles, but Paul McCartney had to be in them. A picture of the Beatles without Paul was not a picture of the Beatles."