 Paul Manafort gets 3.5 more years in prison on conspiracy charges | News | DW | 13.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Paul Manafort gets 3.5 more years in prison on conspiracy charges

Manafort had faced up to 10 years in prison for crimes related to his foreign consulting work. The sentence comes one week after he was given a light sentence for massive tax fraud.

Artist's rendering of Paul Manafort at his sentencing in Alexandria, Virginia (picture-alliance/AP/D. Verkouteren)

US District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort to 73 months, or just over six years, in prison Wednesday.

Manafort was on trial in Washington DC, facing two charges of conspiracy against the United States related to his work as a lobbyist for a pro-Russian Ukrainian political party. Each charge carried a maximum sentence of five years.

Manafort was given a 60-month sentence on the first count and 13 months on the second. The judge did not hand down any fines.

The charges, to which Manafort had pleaded guilty, were brought as part of Special Counsel Robert Muller's Russia probe investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Manafort will serve 30 months of the first sentence concurrent with the 47-month sentence he received in the state of Virginia on separate charges of bank and tax fraud last week. That means that Manafort will serve a total of seven and a half years behind bars.

  • USA - Donald Trump und Paul Manafort (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/M. Reinstein)

    Paul Manafort: Political insider

    Longtime Republican adviser

    Seen here on the campaign trail with then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, Paul Manafort has been a fixture in Washington for decades. He worked for the campaigns of Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush, as well as for unsuccessful 1996 candidate Bob Dole. Later, he began lobbying for foreign leaders in countries such as Saudi Arabia and for Russia-friendly politicians in Ukraine.

  • Paul Manafort (Imago)

    Paul Manafort: Political insider

    History of working with dictators

    His firm Manafort, Black and Kelly lobbied the US government on behalf of a number of unsavory characters including dictators like former Angolan rebel leader Jonas Savimbi, Ferdinand Marcos of the Philippines, Ukraine's Viktor Yanukovych and others. Lobbying for foreign countries requires registration with the Justice Department, which Manafort failed to do.

  • The press secretary of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) speaks during an interview with AFP in front of the bureau's offices in Kyiv

    Paul Manafort: Political insider

    Corruption allegations

    Ukraine's government has accused Manafort of receiving illegal, off-the-record payments from its predecessor. Manafort was also accused of supporting the violent removal of protesters from Kyiv's Maidan Nezalezhnosti square during Ukraine's 2014 uprising. Dozens of demonstrators were shot by police.

  • Rick Gates & Donald Trump at the Republican Convention (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Vucci)

    Paul Manafort: Political insider

    Manafort's right-hand man

    As Manafort's trial began, one of the key witnesses against him was Rick Gates (left), who cut a deal with special counsel Robert Mueller. Gates pleaded guilty in February 2018 and is cooperating with prosecutors. Gates has knowledge of Manafort's offshore bank accounts, his work for Ukraine and his relationship with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

  • Paul Manafort office workers with Konstantin Kilimnik (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Paul Manafort: Political insider

    Alleged witness tampering

    In this photo from Manafort's consulting offices, Konstantin Kilimnik (left), who allegedly has ties to Russian intelligence, poses for a photo with Manafort and others. It is one of the few images known to exist of Kilimnik, who has been accused by the Mueller investigation of witness tampering.

  • Paul Manafort prison mugshot(Getty Images/Alexandria Sheriff's Office)

    Paul Manafort: Political insider

    Indicted by federal grand jury

    After being indicted, Manafort was allowed to remain free on bail after posting a $10 million dollar bond. A judge sent him to prison when prosecutors accused him of attempting to tamper with the testimony of two witnesses. In prison, Manafort was given VIP treatment, which included a phone and a laptop.

  • Paul Manafort in a prison sketch, after his sentence was announced

    Paul Manafort: Political insider

    Sentenced to prison

    On March 7, 2019, Manafort was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for tax fraud, bank fraud and failing to disclose foreign bank accounts. He was also ordered to pay more than $24 million in restitution. Manafort did not to testify during the trial, but after the verdict he said the ordeal had left him "professionally and financially in shambles."


'I am sorry for what I have done'

Manafort, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, apologized for his crimes when he addressed the court, saying, "I am sorry for what I have done." He also pleaded with the judge to, "please let my wife and I be together," arguing that he himself was almost 70 and that he is her primary caregiver.

Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, did not call for a specific sentence, but argued that Manafort's crimes "go to the heart of the American justice system." He said that Manafort had knowingly broken the law by concealing his work as a foreign lobbyist, laundering millions of dollars and coaching witnesses to lie to the special counsel. 

The former lobbyist has been in jail since June 2018, when his house arrest was revoked by Judge Berman Jackson after it was discovered that Manafort was engaged in witness tampering.

'Facts still matter'

Before handing down her sentence, Judge Berman Jackson addressed Manafort and the court. Although she had previously credited the defendant for admitting his guilt of conspiring with Russian associate Konstantin Kilimnik, she railed against him for witness tampering.

Noting that "court is one of those places where facts still matter," she said that Manafort "isn't being straight with me now," claiming that he had not pled guilty to contacting witnesses to coordinate testimony despite immediately reaching out to his associates after he was initially charged.

As her statement went on, she was increasingly critical of the defendant and his lawyers, all of whom insisted that there had been "no collusion" between their client and Russia. She voiced bewilderment at the statement, calling it a "non sequitur," and inconsistent with the notion of any genuine acceptance of responsibility." 

Watch video 00:49

Donald Trump: 'It doesn't involve me'

Virginia ruling sparked anger over sentencing disparity

Last week, many observers were outraged at what they perceived as an exceptionally light sentence handed down by US District Judge T.S. Ellis III in the Virginia case.

Federal sentencing guidelines called for Manafort to be given between 19.5 and 24 years in prison for hiding millions of dollars from the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) by using undisclosed foreign bank accounts.

Judge Ellis, who has publicly voiced contempt for the Muller investigation, however, sentenced Manafort to just 47 months behind bars for his crimes. The case also sparked anger over sentencing disparity in America, in which the wealthy receive far lighter sentences than the poor.

Possible pardon may not be the end of Manafort's legal perils

There has been much speculation as to whether Donald Trump might pardon Manafort, whom the president has repeatedly said he "feels very badly" for. Both he and Whitehouse Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders have declined to answer the question of a pardon directly.

But on Wednesday, as his sentence was being handed down, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced an indictment against Manafort for "a yearlong residential mortgage fraud scheme through which Manafort and others falsified business records to illegally obtain millions of dollars" in the state of New York. That could be bad news for Manafort, as presidential pardons only apply to federal convictions.

Watch video 07:47

Two of the president's men

js/jm (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort sentenced to prison

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign chief, has been sentenced to nearly four years behind bars for tax and bank fraud. The crimes were uncovered during special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. (08.03.2019)  

Trump's ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort 'lied' to FBI

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has accused the former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort of lying to federal investigators into the Russia probe, breaking the terms of the plea bargain he reached. (27.11.2018)  

Donald Trump ex-campaign chief Manafort pleads guilty

Paul Manafort has admitted to conspiracy and witness tampering charges. The relevations came just weeks after Manafort was found guilty on eight other counts. (14.09.2018)  

Trump's ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort guilty of fraud

Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort has been found guilty of eight counts of tax evasion and fraud. The judge has declared a mistrial on 10 other counts, on which the jury was hung. (21.08.2018)  

Russia probe: Special counsel accuses Paul Manafort of witness tampering

The former chair of US President Donald Trump's presidential campaign is facing several criminal charges related to his work for Ukraine. He allegedly tried to sway witness testimonies while under house arrest. (05.06.2018)  

Paul Manafort: Political insider

Paul Manafort was once at the helm of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The political insider's dramatic fall from grace has culminated in a nearly four-year prison sentence. (08.03.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Two of the president's men  

Donald Trump: 'It doesn't involve me'  

Related content

USA Alexandria - Hohe Haftstrafe für Trumps Ex-Wahlkampfmanager Manafort

Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort sentenced to prison 07.03.2019

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign chief, has been sentenced to nearly four years behind bars for tax and bank fraud. The crimes were uncovered during special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

USA - Ermittlungen zur Russland-Affäre - Paul Manafort

Trump's ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort guilty of fraud 21.08.2018

Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort has been found guilty of eight counts of tax evasion and fraud. The judge has declared a mistrial on 10 other counts, on which the jury was hung.

USA - Paul Manafort muss ins Gefängnis

Paul Manafort: Trial of ex-Trump aide begins 31.07.2018

The trial of Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has begun in Alexandria, Virginia. He is charged with 18 criminal counts in the first case to be brought to trial by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  