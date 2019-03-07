Paul Manafort gets 3.5 more years in prison on conspiracy charges

US District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort to 73 months, or just over six years, in prison Wednesday.

Manafort was on trial in Washington DC, facing two charges of conspiracy against the United States related to his work as a lobbyist for a pro-Russian Ukrainian political party. Each charge carried a maximum sentence of five years.

Manafort was given a 60-month sentence on the first count and 13 months on the second. The judge did not hand down any fines.

The charges, to which Manafort had pleaded guilty, were brought as part of Special Counsel Robert Muller's Russia probe investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Manafort will serve 30 months of the first sentence concurrent with the 47-month sentence he received in the state of Virginia on separate charges of bank and tax fraud last week. That means that Manafort will serve a total of seven and a half years behind bars.

Paul Manafort: Political insider Longtime Republican adviser Seen here on the campaign trail with then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, Paul Manafort has been a fixture in Washington for decades. He worked for the campaigns of Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush, as well as for unsuccessful 1996 candidate Bob Dole. Later, he began lobbying for foreign leaders in countries such as Saudi Arabia and for Russia-friendly politicians in Ukraine.

Paul Manafort: Political insider History of working with dictators His firm Manafort, Black and Kelly lobbied the US government on behalf of a number of unsavory characters including dictators like former Angolan rebel leader Jonas Savimbi, Ferdinand Marcos of the Philippines, Ukraine's Viktor Yanukovych and others. Lobbying for foreign countries requires registration with the Justice Department, which Manafort failed to do.

Paul Manafort: Political insider Corruption allegations Ukraine's government has accused Manafort of receiving illegal, off-the-record payments from its predecessor. Manafort was also accused of supporting the violent removal of protesters from Kyiv's Maidan Nezalezhnosti square during Ukraine's 2014 uprising. Dozens of demonstrators were shot by police.

Paul Manafort: Political insider Manafort's right-hand man As Manafort's trial began, one of the key witnesses against him was Rick Gates (left), who cut a deal with special counsel Robert Mueller. Gates pleaded guilty in February 2018 and is cooperating with prosecutors. Gates has knowledge of Manafort's offshore bank accounts, his work for Ukraine and his relationship with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

Paul Manafort: Political insider Alleged witness tampering In this photo from Manafort's consulting offices, Konstantin Kilimnik (left), who allegedly has ties to Russian intelligence, poses for a photo with Manafort and others. It is one of the few images known to exist of Kilimnik, who has been accused by the Mueller investigation of witness tampering.

Paul Manafort: Political insider Indicted by federal grand jury After being indicted, Manafort was allowed to remain free on bail after posting a $10 million dollar bond. A judge sent him to prison when prosecutors accused him of attempting to tamper with the testimony of two witnesses. In prison, Manafort was given VIP treatment, which included a phone and a laptop.

Paul Manafort: Political insider Sentenced to prison On March 7, 2019, Manafort was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for tax fraud, bank fraud and failing to disclose foreign bank accounts. He was also ordered to pay more than $24 million in restitution. Manafort did not to testify during the trial, but after the verdict he said the ordeal had left him "professionally and financially in shambles."



'I am sorry for what I have done'

Manafort, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, apologized for his crimes when he addressed the court, saying, "I am sorry for what I have done." He also pleaded with the judge to, "please let my wife and I be together," arguing that he himself was almost 70 and that he is her primary caregiver.

Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, did not call for a specific sentence, but argued that Manafort's crimes "go to the heart of the American justice system." He said that Manafort had knowingly broken the law by concealing his work as a foreign lobbyist, laundering millions of dollars and coaching witnesses to lie to the special counsel.

The former lobbyist has been in jail since June 2018, when his house arrest was revoked by Judge Berman Jackson after it was discovered that Manafort was engaged in witness tampering.

'Facts still matter'

Before handing down her sentence, Judge Berman Jackson addressed Manafort and the court. Although she had previously credited the defendant for admitting his guilt of conspiring with Russian associate Konstantin Kilimnik, she railed against him for witness tampering.

Noting that "court is one of those places where facts still matter," she said that Manafort "isn't being straight with me now," claiming that he had not pled guilty to contacting witnesses to coordinate testimony despite immediately reaching out to his associates after he was initially charged.

As her statement went on, she was increasingly critical of the defendant and his lawyers, all of whom insisted that there had been "no collusion" between their client and Russia. She voiced bewilderment at the statement, calling it a "non sequitur," and inconsistent with the notion of any genuine acceptance of responsibility."

Virginia ruling sparked anger over sentencing disparity

Last week, many observers were outraged at what they perceived as an exceptionally light sentence handed down by US District Judge T.S. Ellis III in the Virginia case.

Federal sentencing guidelines called for Manafort to be given between 19.5 and 24 years in prison for hiding millions of dollars from the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) by using undisclosed foreign bank accounts.

Judge Ellis, who has publicly voiced contempt for the Muller investigation, however, sentenced Manafort to just 47 months behind bars for his crimes. The case also sparked anger over sentencing disparity in America, in which the wealthy receive far lighter sentences than the poor.

Possible pardon may not be the end of Manafort's legal perils

There has been much speculation as to whether Donald Trump might pardon Manafort, whom the president has repeatedly said he "feels very badly" for. Both he and Whitehouse Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders have declined to answer the question of a pardon directly.

But on Wednesday, as his sentence was being handed down, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced an indictment against Manafort for "a yearlong residential mortgage fraud scheme through which Manafort and others falsified business records to illegally obtain millions of dollars" in the state of New York. That could be bad news for Manafort, as presidential pardons only apply to federal convictions.

js/jm (AP, Reuters)

