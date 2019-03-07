Paul Manafort gets 3.5 more years in prison on conspiracy charges

Manafort had faced up to 10 years in prison for crimes related to his foreign consulting work. The sentence comes one week after he was given a light sentence for massive tax fraud.
US District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort to 73 months, or just over six years, in prison Wednesday.
Manafort was on trial in Washington DC, facing two charges of conspiracy against the United States related to his work as a lobbyist for a pro-Russian Ukrainian political party. Each charge carried a maximum sentence of five years.
Manafort was given a 60-month sentence on the first count and 13 months on the second. The judge did not hand down any fines.
The charges, to which Manafort had pleaded guilty, were brought as part of Special Counsel Robert Muller's Russia probe investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.
Manafort will serve 30 months of the first sentence concurrent with the 47-month sentence he received in the state of Virginia on separate charges of bank and tax fraud last week. That means that Manafort will serve a total of seven and a half years behind bars.
'I am sorry for what I have done'
Manafort, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, apologized for his crimes when he addressed the court, saying, "I am sorry for what I have done." He also pleaded with the judge to, "please let my wife and I be together," arguing that he himself was almost 70 and that he is her primary caregiver.
Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, did not call for a specific sentence, but argued that Manafort's crimes "go to the heart of the American justice system." He said that Manafort had knowingly broken the law by concealing his work as a foreign lobbyist, laundering millions of dollars and coaching witnesses to lie to the special counsel.
The former lobbyist has been in jail since June 2018, when his house arrest was revoked by Judge Berman Jackson after it was discovered that Manafort was engaged in witness tampering.
'Facts still matter'
Before handing down her sentence, Judge Berman Jackson addressed Manafort and the court. Although she had previously credited the defendant for admitting his guilt of conspiring with Russian associate Konstantin Kilimnik, she railed against him for witness tampering.
Noting that "court is one of those places where facts still matter," she said that Manafort "isn't being straight with me now," claiming that he had not pled guilty to contacting witnesses to coordinate testimony despite immediately reaching out to his associates after he was initially charged.
As her statement went on, she was increasingly critical of the defendant and his lawyers, all of whom insisted that there had been "no collusion" between their client and Russia. She voiced bewilderment at the statement, calling it a "non sequitur," and inconsistent with the notion of any genuine acceptance of responsibility."
Virginia ruling sparked anger over sentencing disparity
Last week, many observers were outraged at what they perceived as an exceptionally light sentence handed down by US District Judge T.S. Ellis III in the Virginia case.
Federal sentencing guidelines called for Manafort to be given between 19.5 and 24 years in prison for hiding millions of dollars from the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) by using undisclosed foreign bank accounts.
Judge Ellis, who has publicly voiced contempt for the Muller investigation, however, sentenced Manafort to just 47 months behind bars for his crimes. The case also sparked anger over sentencing disparity in America, in which the wealthy receive far lighter sentences than the poor.
Possible pardon may not be the end of Manafort's legal perils
There has been much speculation as to whether Donald Trump might pardon Manafort, whom the president has repeatedly said he "feels very badly" for. Both he and Whitehouse Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders have declined to answer the question of a pardon directly.
But on Wednesday, as his sentence was being handed down, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced an indictment against Manafort for "a yearlong residential mortgage fraud scheme through which Manafort and others falsified business records to illegally obtain millions of dollars" in the state of New York. That could be bad news for Manafort, as presidential pardons only apply to federal convictions.
js/jm (AP, Reuters)
