Pasternak, Ben

Ben Pasternak is start-up founder who grew up in Sydney, Australia. He first achieved success with the game "Impossible Rush," which he developed at the age of 14. It has been downloaded millions of times.

His app "Flogg" is both a sales platform and social network. It has received millions of dollars in support from venture capitalists. Pasternak quit school to work full-time as the CEO of his own company based in New York City. He is often compared to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.