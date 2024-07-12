How Serbia is eroding the rights of ethnic Albanians

Serbian authorities are removing ethnic Albanians from the population register, eroding their rights and leaving thousands stateless. In this way, it is reducing the size of the country's Albanian minority.

When businessman Safet Demiri went to renew the registration of his company cars in August 2019, he got a rude awakening. An official in Demiri's home town of Medvedja in southern Serbia told him that he was no longer listed in the population register.

"You could have knocked me down with a feather," he recalls. Demiri commutes between Medvedja, where he runs a tourist resort and a telecommunications company, and Vienna, where he works as a building contractor.

But since the summer of 2019, his name no longer appears in the population register of his home town, where his family has lived for over 200 years.

Demiri told DW that when he asked officials how he was supposed to run his businesses in Medvedja without a registered address or cars, they merely shrugged their shoulders. He had no choice but to register his cars in his father's name.

Court ruled that the removal was legal

To this day, his situation remains unchanged and his rights curtailed. He took legal action, but the Administrative Court in Nis ruled that because he lived abroad, his deletion from the register was legal.

"Off the record, they told me that the instructions had come from above," says the 46-year-old.

Demiri is not alone in this respect. Thousands of others in the predominantly ethnic Albanian Presevo Valley in southern Serbia share his fate. A growing number of people there have been removed from the population register there without warning.

The 'passivation' of addresses

The reason is their ethnicity, says Flora Ferati-Sachsenmaier, a lecturer at the University of Göttingen in Germany. She herself comes from the region and wrote a study on the subject in 2023 that was published by the Max-Planck-Institut in Göttingen.

Academic Flora Ferati-Sachsenmaier has written a study on Serbia's policy of passivation towards its Albanian minority Image: Privat

Ferati-Sachsenmaier stumbled on the phenomenon by chance in 2016 while working on an entirely different project in the region. "Every second Albanian I spoke to told me that the authorities were deleting them from the population register," she told DW. The more she researched, the more she realized that there was method behind the deletions.

Serious repercussions

The Serbian authorities call it "passivation" (or "passivization"): If they discover that someone no longer lives at their registered address, he or she is deleted from the population register, says Ferati-Sachsenmaier.

But it is not just people who no longer live in the country who have been removed from the register, so too have people who went on holidays or on a trip abroad. As a rule, once they have been removed from the register, they don't succeed in getting back on it again.

The village of Veliki Trnovac in southern Serbia is also predominantly ethnic Albanian Image: Jelena Djukic Pejic/DW

Passivation has serious repercussions for those affected, for example making it impossible for them to get passports and access health insurance.

An attempt to reduce the size of the Albanian minority?

The objective is apparently to reduce the size of the ethnic Albanian population in southern Serbia. "While about 10% of the population in the Presevo Valley has been affected, passivation cases in other regions of Serbia affect less than 1% of the relevant municipal population — if they occur at all," says Ferati-Sachsenmaier.

The situation is particularly problematic for ethnic Albanians who have been living and working in Kosovo since the war in 1999, says Enver Haziri, who runs an agency in Kosovo that deals with matters relating to ethnic Albanians from the Presevo Valley.

Most of this group were displaced from their native region when the war ended in June 1999 and the Albanian minority in southern Serbia bore the brunt of the anger of the retreating Serbian army.

Enver Haziri fights for the rights of ethnic Albanians from Serbia who live in Kosovo Image: Privat

While these displaced ethnic Albanians were taken in by Kosovo, they were never officially registered there. Passivation renders them practically stateless, which marginalizes them even more.

"While they are morally welcome, they are neither recognized as refugees nor are they granted Kosovar citizenship," says Haziri. Under Prime Minister Albin Kurti, the government of Kosovo has tried to change the situation and give them residence permits.

Ethnic Albanians in southern Serbia — a marginalized minority

The Helsinki Committee for Human Rights in Serbia has referred in a report to the passivation of addresses as "a form of ethnic cleansing through administrative means."

About 60,000 ethnic Albanians live in the Presevo Valley to which the municipalities of Medvedja, Bujanovac and Presevo belong. Although they make up the majority of the population there, and Serbia has signed the Council of Europe's Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities, ethnic Albanians are systematically marginalized, says Shaip Kamberi, the only ethnic Albanian politician to be elected to the Serbian parliament.

As an EU accession candidate, Serbia has committed itself to improving the representation of its Albanian minority in public institutions.

"Passivation is just one of the discrimination measures," says Kamberi. "We are not integrated into public life, and potential foreign investors are often prevented from investing in our businesses. Moreover, the advancing militarization of the territory is also making life in the region difficult."

Ethnic Albanian lawmaker Shaip Kamberi represents the interests of Serbia's Albanian minority in the parliament in Belgrade Image: Anila Shuka/DW

To back up this statement, Kamberi points to a map of 48 Serbian military bases on the border with Kosovo. Most of these bases are in the Presevo Valley.

Concern in Berlin

Kamberi recently visited Berlin to raise awareness of the issue within both the government and the parliament. Lawmakers he met during his visit are concerned about the situation.

Knut Abraham of the center-right CDU/CSU told DW: "I call on the embassies of EU Member States in Belgrade to pay particular attention to the situation and to seek dialogue on this matter with representatives of the minority."

"The situation of the Albanian minority in Serbia deserves greater international attention," said Thomas Hacker of the liberal FDP. "At present the focus on the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina is too big, while other, equally important issues are regrettably being pushed into the background." Hacker went on to say that the process of passivation is like a creeping deprivation of rights.

The German Foreign Office in Berlin has appealed to all sides to "ensure transparent and just dealings in line with obligations."

Serbian government denies descrimination

While the Serbian government and authorities do not deny that passivation exists, they do reject claims that it is motivated by discrimination against ethnic Albanians in Serbia.

In December 2023, Aleksandar Martinovic, minister for state administration and local self-government, told Serbian media that the "deactivation of domiciles" in Bujanovac, Presevo und Medvedja was in line with the law and was not discriminatory.

DW approached the Serbian government for comment but had not received any response at the time of publication.

Businessman Safet Demiri and several other ethnic Albanians have lodged a complaint with the Constitutional Court in Belgrade. They are certain that their case will be rejected and intend to take the matter to the European Court of Human Rights.

The likelihood of success is high. Nevertheless, it is questionable whether such a victory would have any impact on Serbia's policy towards its Albanian minority.

This article was originally published in German.