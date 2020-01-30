 Passers-by ignored victim of Halle synagogue attack — German media | News | DW | 08.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Passers-by ignored victim of Halle synagogue attack — German media

Pedestrians walked past, "indifferent" to a woman dying on the asphalt outside a synagogue in the German city of Halle during a shooting attack in October, security footage showed. Two people were killed.

Police before the synagogue in Halle (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

Passers-by apparently ignored the first victim of a terrorist attack in the German city of Halle last October, according to reports published in German media on Friday.

Surveillance video showed several people walking past the victim "calmly, almost indifferently," German broadcasters WDR, NDR and the Südeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported.

"In the middle of a major German city a person lies shot on the pavement, but people walk past," the paper wrote.

Read more: Germany synagogue attack: Who were the victims in Halle?

Around 50 people were present in a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9 when gunman Stephan B. shot at the door and three explosive devices.

After failing to enter the synagogue, the gunman shot and killed a 40-year-old woman in the street and a 20-year-old man in a kebab shop. He also injured a couple while trying to flee, according to the DPA news agency.

  • Roonstrasse Synagogue in Cologne, Germany (picture-alliance/Arco Images/Joko)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Cologne, 1959: Swastikas and hate speech

    In December 1959, two members of the Deutsche Reichspartei (DRP) right-wing extremist party painted swastikas and the words "Germans demand: Jews out" on the synagogue in Cologne. Anti-Semitic graffiti emerged across the country. The perpetrators were convicted, and the Bundestag passed a law against "incitement of the people," which remains on the books to this day.

  • Synagogue in Lübeck, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Büttner)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Lübeck, 1994: First arson attack on a temple in decades

    People across the world were horrified at the March 1994 attack on the synagogue in the northern city of Lübeck. For the first time in decades, a synagogue in Germany burned. Four right-wing extremists were eventually convicted of arson. The day after the fire, 4,000 locals took to the streets under the slogan "Lübeck holds its breath." In 1995, the same synagogue was hit by another arson attack.

  • Alte Synagoge in Essen, Germany (picture-alliance/B. Boensch)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Essen, 2000: Stones hurled into Old Synagogue

    Armed with paving stones, more than 100 Palestinians from Lebanon attacked the Old Synagogue in Essen in October 2000. The incident occurred after a demonstration against "violence in the Middle East." A police officer was injured. Mahmud Alaeddin, deputy head of the general delegation of Palestine in Germany, distanced himself from the attack.

  • Neue Düsseldorfer Synagoge in Düsseldorf, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Düsseldorf, 2000: Arson and stones

    A 19-year-old Palestinian and a 20-year-old Moroccan damaged Düsseldorf's New Synagogue with incendiary devices and rocks in October 2000 as "revenge" against Jews and the state of Israel. "We need the respectable people to rebel" against anti-Semitism, then-German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder demanded. The federal and state governments and various NGOs launched campaigns to counter extremism.

  • Neue Synagoge in Mainz, Germany (picture-alliance/akg/Bildarchiv Steffens)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Mainz, 2010: Molotov cocktail attack shortly after inauguration

    Shortly after being inaugurated in September 2010, an arson attack hit the New Synagogue in Mainz during the night of October 30. The spectacular Deconstructivist building by architect Manuel Herz was erected on the site of the former main synagogue that was set on fire during the Kristallnacht, the Nazis' national night of pogroms, in 1938.

  • Wuppertal synagogue in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Seidel)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Wuppertal, 2014: Incendiary devices

    In July 2014, three young Palestinians hurled incendiary devices at the front door of the synagogue in Wuppertal. In a highly controversial decision, the court ruled there was "no evidence whatsoever" of anti-Semitic motives. Jews in Germany and the foreign media were outraged. The chairman of the Jewish Community Wuppertal declared the ruling as "an invitation to further crimes."

  • Neue Synagoge in Berlin, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/Avers)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Berlin, 2019: Knife-wielding attacker

    A man wielding a knife climbed over a barrier at Berlin's New Synagogue on the eve of Shabbat on October 4, 2019, during the holy period between the holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Security personnel overwhelmed the attacker, whose motive remained unclear. Police released him afterwards, a decision Jewish leaders called "a failure" of justice.

  • Synagogue in Halle, Germany (Imago Images/S. Schellhorn)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Halle, 2019: Shooter on Yom Kippur

    About 80 people were in the synagogue on Wednesday afternoon to observe Yom Kippur, the Jewish calendar's holiest day. The alleged attacker reportedly attempted to shoot his way into the synagogue but was prevented by a safety door. Two passersby were shot to death and two were injured. The suspect, who has a history of right-wing extremist, anti-Semitic, and misogynist rhetoric, was detained.

    Author: Bettina Baumann


What does the surveillance footage show?

The report casts a new light on the circumstances of the first victim's death.

A mailman delivering letters on the other side of the street continued delivering letter while the woman was dying, according to the report.

The woman continued to lie unaided in a pool of blood as several other passers-by walked along, until a man with a ponytail went to help her, apparently calling for an ambulance. No-one appeared to offer first aid.

Read more: Opinion: The anti-Semitism targeting us Jews isn’t 'back' — it never left

The attack took place on Yom Kippur, the most holy Jewish festival. The perpetrator admitted anti-Semitic and racist motives.

Watch video 01:08

Germany: Remembering the victims of the Halle attack

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

How can Germany better protect its synagogues?

A wooden door was all that stood between worshippers and a neo-Nazi terrorist bloodbath at a German synagogue on Judaism's holiest day. Leaders of Germany's Jewish community are asking for better protection. (11.10.2019)  

Police investigate anti-Semitism links in Halle shootings

Two people have been killed and two injured after an attack on a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle. Authorities believe the attack was motivated by anti-Semitism. (09.10.2019)  

Attacks on synagogues in Germany

The attempted attack on a synagogue in Halle is not the first in recent years. Even after the horrors of the Nazi era, anti-Semitic incidents occur in Germany — on individuals, memorials and Jewish places of worship. (09.10.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

To the point - Halle Terror Attack: How Deadly Is Germany's Far-Right?  

Related content

DW Sendung To The Point Totale

Remembering Auschwitz: Could It Happen Again? 30.01.2020

Seventy-five years after the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, anti-semitism is on the rise in Germany. So, why have the lessons of the Holocaust not been learned? Our Guests: Ruth Ur (Yad Vashem Germany), Matthias Heyl (Historian), Albert Steinberger (DW)

Antisemitismus in Deutschland Symbolbild Grabsteine

Opinion: 75 years after Auschwitz, Germany must do more to fight anti-Semitism 27.01.2020

It is not enough to commemorate all those killed by the Nazis on Holocaust Remembrance Day. Germany must do much more to fight anti-Semitism at home, and there's no time to wait, says DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl.

Tag der Kippa in Bonn

World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem: 'Hatred, anti-Semitism and racism will never win' 21.01.2020

Anti-Semitism still plagues Europe and the rest of the world, 75 years after the end of the Holocaust. This week, leaders from 40 different countries will meet in Jerusalem to discuss the problem.

Advertisement