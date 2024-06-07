Pascal Gross saves Germany blushes before Euro 2024

One week before Germany open their home Euro 2024 campaign, they struggled to get past Greece in a friendly. But Pascal Gross, a recent arrival on the international scene, scored a late confidence-boosting winner.

A brilliant late winner from substitute Pascal Gross glossed over a sloppy Germany performance to leave Julian Nagelsmann's side heading into next week's home European Championships on the back of a win. Gross's 89th-minute strike, with the outside of his right boot secured a 2-1 win over Greece that Germany scarcely deserved.

Despite Nagelsmann naming an XI that is likely very close to that which will open Euro 2024 against Scotland next Friday, Germany started sluggishly. Christos Tzolis, who has just joined second division German side Fortuna Düsseldorf permanently after a loan spell, almost got them their reward after 7 minutes, only for Manuel Neuer to pull off a strong save.

Jamal Musiala had Germany's first effort on goal 22 minutes in, but the hosts were struggling to get a grip on the game, with errors creeping in. That lethargy was punished by Giorgos Masouras on 34 minutes after Neuer spilt a straightforward low save.

Julian Nagelsmann made several changes and eventually got the win Image: Titgemeyer/osnapix/IMAGO

Nagelmann had seen enough at halftime, making a double change that included the withdrawal of Florian Wirtz, one of the key men in Bayer Leverkusen's record-breaking season. His replacement, Leroy Sane, had a significant hand in the equalizer. The Bayern winger made progress down the right before crossing low to Kai Havertz, whose shot on the spin deflected in to the net.

Comeback eventually arrives

With the crowd now behind them in Mönchengladbach, Germany grew in confidence as the second half progressed, but still seemed to lack conviction. After encouraging signs in the last international break, confidence looked to have taken a real knock at the worst possible time. But Gross saved their blushes.

German sides of the past were known for turning up the intensity when it mattered. But performances on Friday and on Monday, in a goalless draw with Ukraine, will surely be cause for concern. Friday's Euros opener opponents, Scotland, may well have watched them with interest.