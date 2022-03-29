UK police to issue 20 fines in 'partygate' probe

More people could later face fines as the probe into gatherings at 10 Downing Street during COVID lockdown continues, police said.

The UK Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday it would recommend an initial 20 fixed penalty notices over reported COVID lockdown breaches at Downing Street.

"We will today initially begin to refer 20 fixed penalty notices to be issued for breaches of COVID-19 regulations," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement, adding that further fines could follow "if the evidential threshold is made."

Police said they wouldn't identify the people hit by the fines, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office has said it will reveal if the prime minister is included.

According to the Reuters news agency, the fixed penalty for breaching COVID rules by participating in a gathering of more than 15 people is a fine of £800 (around €945/$1,050).

What is 'partygate'?

Police have been investigating allegations that dozens of politicians and government officials flouted the pandemic restrictions that they had themselves had imposed on the public during the UK lockdown.

There are 12 gatherings in question, as an internal inquiry concluded that Johnson's staff had gathered for alcohol-fueled parties. Johnson is believed to have attended at least a few of the events himself.

More than 100 people, including Johnson, have received questionnaires from investigators.

The revelations about those parties quickly evolved into a political scandal dubbed "partygate" by the British press.

"Partygate" has sparked widespread anger, with several calls for Johnson to step down.

The 57-year-old British leader has denied any wrongdoing. But he admitted that he had attended a "bring-your-own-booze" gathering in the Downing Street garden, saying he believed it would be a work event.

The scandal had disappeared from headlines in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, Tuesday's developments signal that the issue could return to haunt Johnson.

