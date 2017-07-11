'Partygate': Boris Johnson sent questionnaire from police

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a legal questionnaire from police amid an investigation into lockdown-defying parties in his Downing Street office, his spokesperson said Friday.

The latest move comes amid mounting pressure on Johnson from the opposition Labour Party and from the ranks of his own Conservatives over the alleged parties.

What did officials say?

"We can confirm the Prime Minister has received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police. He will respond as required," Johnson's spokesperson said.

The prime minister will have seven days to respond to the email. The Met police have reportedly contacted 50 people who took part in the alleged lockdown-defying parties.

The police are investigating 12 parties in total held at No. 10 Downing Street between 2020 and 2021.

In the questionnaire, Johnson and the other reported guests must answer questions about their whereabouts and activities during the alcohol-fueled events.

Johnson could be given a fine if he is unable to provide credible reasons why the events were held despite strict restrictions meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Increasing pressure over 'Partygate' scandal

The revelations about the parties have erupted into a scandal, dubbed "Partygate" by the British press. Johnson has refused to step down, despite calls from the opposition for him to do so.

Johnson has apologized for his actions after an official inquiry led by senior civil servant Sue Gray, and reshuffled his cabinet.

The prime minister, however, has denied any wrongdoing.

The revelations of the parties have sparked widespread public anger as well, as the government gatherings happened during times when the greater public in the UK were barred from attending funerals of loved ones who had died from COVID-19.

