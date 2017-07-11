Paris: Several wounded in knife attack near former Charlie Hebdo office

Four people were wounded, two seriously, after a knife attack near the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, French police said on Friday. Police cordoned off the area after a suspicious package was spotted.

Prosecutors are treating the crime as a case of terrorism.

A Paris police official said that while authorities initially thought two attackers were involved, they now believe it was only one person, who was later arrested near the Bastille plaza in eastern Paris.

A blade was found at the scene, two police sources told Reuters. One described it as a machete, and the other called it a meat cleaver. Local authorities have asked people to avoid the area. No explosives were found in the suspicious package near the scene, officials said.

Following the attack, Prime Minister Jean Castex cut short a visit to a suburb north of Paris, and the city's metro closed lines in the area.

Motive unclear

The motive for the attack is currently unclear, as is whether it can be linked with a trial that got underway this week for the alleged accomplices to the deadly January 2015 attack on the Charlie Hebdo offices.

But after several high-profile attacks in recent years, DW's Paris correspondent Lisa Louis said France was still on edge.

"I talked to a policeman, who told me they were not looking into big plots at the moment, but rather at lone wolves who might attack people in the streets," she said.

One witness told Europe 1 radio that she heard "screams" in the road from her office.

"I looked out of the window and saw a woman who was lying on the ground and had taken a whack in the face from what was possibly a machete," she said. "I saw a second neighbor on the ground and I went to help."

Stabbing coincides with start of trial

This week's trial involves 14 people accused of providing logistical support such as cars and weapons to the attackers who killed 12 people.

They could face between 10 years and life in prison. The hearings, which contrary to the norm in France will be recorded, are expected to run until November 10.

Earlier this month, Charlie Hebdo also announced that it would republish cartoons of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad to mark the beginning of the trial.

