Paris: Several wounded in knife attack near former Charlie Hebdo office

Four people were wounded, two seriously, after a knife attack near the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, and one arrest has been made, French police said on Friday.

A Paris police official said that while authorities initially thought two attackers were involved, they now believe it was only one person, who was detained near the Bastille plaza in eastern Paris.

The wounded include two people in "absolutely urgent" condition. Police have also cordoned off the area including the former Charlie Hebdo offices after a suspicious package was spotted nearby.

A blade was found at the scene, two police sources told Reuters. One described it as a machete, and the other called it a meat cleaver. Local authorities have asked people to avoid the area.

Following the attack, Prime Minister Jean Castex cut short a visit to a suburb north of Paris in order to go to the Interior Ministry.

Stabbing coincides with start of trial

The stabbing happened as a trial was underway in the capital for the alleged accomplices in a January 2015 attack on the magazine's offices, which left 12 people dead. Fourteen people, including three fugitives, are on trial for the massacre, while the widows of the attackers are scheduled to testify on Friday afternoon.

Earlier this month, Charlie Hebdo also announced that it would republish cartoons of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad to mark the beginning of the trial.

The motive for the attack is unclear, however, and it was not clear whether it can be linked to the trial. But after several high-profile attacks in the country recent years, DW’s Paris correspondent Lisa Louis said France was still on edge.

"I talked to a policeman, who told me they were not looking into big plots at the moment, but rather at lone wolves who might attack people in the streets," she said.

