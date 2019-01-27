Paris prosecutors: Police attack suspect adhered to 'radical vision of Islam'

A staffer at Paris police headquarters who killed four colleagues in a knife attack on Thursday seemed to have believed in "a radical vision of Islam," anti-terror prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said Saturday.

The assailant, a 45-year-old civilian computer expert who converted to Islam about 10 years ago, was in contact with members of the Salafist Islamist movement, Ricard told reporters.

Police Chief Didier Lallement said on Friday that the attacker, like everyone in the intelligence division, received a high level of security screening.

He had worked for the Paris police force since 2003 did not have a history of psychiatric problems.

'Extreme violence'

Ricard said the autopsies "attest to a scene of extreme violence" in an attack that lasted seven minutes, adding that two knives used had been purchased by the killer.

The man "agreed with certain atrocities committed in the name of [Islam]" and defended the Charlie Hebdo attacks in 2015, Ricard said.

The suspect, who was shot dead during the attack, exchanged 33 text messages with his wife ahead of the attacks, all of which were of a religious character, Ricard said, adding that the suspect's wife is in police custody until Monday.

Officials have not officially said there was a terrorist motive behind the attack, but handing a case to anti-terrorism prosecutors usually indicates a terrorism link is the focus of inquiries.

Ricard said his office had taken over the probe because of signs the crime was premeditated, the attacker's desire to die and the nature of injuries found on at least one of the victims.

Opposition parties call for parliamentary inquiry

Earlier on Saturday, a French opposition lawmaker called for a parliamentary inquiry into the knife attack, alleging that Interior Minister Christophe Castaner had withheld information in the case.

Eric Ciotti of Les Republicains wrote on Twitter that Castaner had withheld information about the possible radicalization of the Paris

police employee.

"Why was he still in the police's service, what confidential access did he have? A commission of inquiry must clarify the state of affairs," Ciotti said on Twitter.

France suffered Islamist terrorist attacks in 2015 and 2016 that killed 237 people.

law,sms/tj (AFP, Reuters, dpa)