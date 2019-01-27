Paris prosecutors: Police attack suspect adhered to 'radical vision of Islam'

A staffer at Paris police headquarters who killed four colleagues in a knife attack on Thursday seemed to have believed in "a radical vision of Islam," anti-terror prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said Saturday.

The assailant, a 45-year-old computer expert who converted to Islam about 10 years ago, was in contact with members of the Salafist Islamist movement, Ricard told reporters.

The man exchanged 33 text messages with his wife ahead of the attacks, all of which were of a religious character, Ricard said.

