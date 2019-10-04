Paris: prosecutors open terror investigation into knife attack

French prosecutors announced on Friday that they will be launching a terror investigation into terror into the fatal stabbings on Thursday at the Paris police headquarters.

The Paris prosecutors' office announced that they had found elements which led to a prove for the quadruple murder "in relation with a terrorist enterprise."

A civilian employee stabbed four colleagues to death with a kitchen knife on Thursday. The IT specialist was then shot dead by a rookie officer.

The murder investigation has now been handed over to the Paris anti-terrorist prosecutor's office (PNAT). Investigators searched the suspect's computer and cellphone on Friday and interviewed his wife and other witnesses.

Read more: Why French police officers keep committing suicide

'No indication of radicalization'

Earlier on Friday, a French government spokeswoman said that there was no suggestion that the suspect had been radicalized.

Sibeth Ndiaye said that, contrary to the "wild imaginings on social networks" regarding the attack, there was "no indication of possible radicalization" on the part of the suspected attacker.

"The fact that someone converts to Islam is not an automatic sign of radicalization," she added.

A minute of silence was held in a mourning ceremony outside the police headquarters on Friday morning.

Visions in the night

French media reported that the attack suspect, who killed three officers and an administrator and seriously injured one more person, converted to Islam 18 months ago, fueling speculation that religious radicalization may have played a role in the attacks.

According to France Info and BFM TV, the wife of the suspect told police that her husband had visions and made incoherent remarks on the eve of the attack. She also told investigators that he had the feeling that he was insufficiently appreciated by his superiors and had not received the promotion that he believed he deserved, FranceInfo said, citing a source close to the investigation.

The 45-year-old suspect, who was 70% deaf, worked as a technology administrator in the police intelligence unit since 2003 and had two children.

Officials said on Friday morning that the suspect does not have a history of psychiatric problems.

The attacks came a day after French police officers went on strike across the country to protest a growing mental health crisis in the force.

ed,tj/msh (Reuters,dpa,AP)

Watch video 03:24 Share Suicide among French police Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3AHnt Suicide among French police officers at epidemic levels

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.