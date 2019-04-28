 Paris police arrest 4 suspects over planned attack | News | DW | 29.04.2019

News

Paris police arrest 4 suspects over planned attack

Four people have been arrested in Paris for allegedly plotting an attack on security forces in France. The Paris prosecutor's office said the attack was intended to be put into action in the near future.

French police in Paris (L. Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images)

The Paris prosecutor's office on Monday said three adults and a minor had been arrested over a planned attack on French security forces that was due to be carried out in the coming days.

They were arrested on Friday as part of an investigation into terrorist conspiracy that opened on February 1, which is being handled by France's General Directorate for Internal Security.

"Four people are being held over a plan to carry out an extremely violent terror attack," Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told reporters.

Read more: Is France's deradicalization strategy missing the point?

The minor had previously been arrested in February 2017 at the age of 15 because he was trying to go to Syria to join the self-styled "Islamic State" group. He is serving a three-year sentence with two years suspended at an educational facility.

The three others are known for common law offences, according to a French Press Agency source close to the inquiry.

A number of jihadist terror attacks have been carried out in France since 2015, leaving more than 250 people dead.

Read more: Why French police officers keep committing suicide

The Islamic State group has urged followers to target soldiers and police in France.

At the end of March, two men, one which psychiatric problems, were indicted in Paris on suspicion of planning an attack on a school or a police officer.

Watch video 04:46

Nameless heroes in Paris

law/msh (AFP, AP)

