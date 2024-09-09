Paris Paralympics end with electro-party

The 2024 Paralympics ended with performances from two dozen French DJs. Paris had previously hosted the Olympics earlier in the summer.

The 2024 Paris Paralympic Games ended on Sunday with an electro-party at the Stade de France.

Spectators were treated to a firework show over the Stade de France Image: Thibaud MORITZ/AFP

What do we know about the closing event?

Some 24 French DJS, including Martin Solveig, Jean-Michel Jarre and Cassius, played at the event.

Earlier, the 169 delegations paraded to the sound of French classics.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo handed the Paralympic flag to International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons, who then passed it on to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Los Angeles will hold the next Summer Games in 2028.

Broadway star Ali Stoker sang the US national anthem during the event.

Paris has handed the Paralympic and Olympic flags over to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games Image: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP

"Nobody wants these Games to come to an end," Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet said.

Estanguet said the games had created a "historic summer" and urged spectators and viewers not to forget "this summer when France was happy."

The Olympic cauldron, which was scheduled to be lifted up by a hot-air balloon from the Jardins des Tuileries near the Louvre Museum, was grounded due to the rain.

The Paralympics took place in mainly full stadiums, beating previous fears about ticket sales.

What were the results of the 2024 Paralympics?

Chinese athletes received 94 gold medals during the games. China has topped the leader board of every Paralympics since the 2004 Athens Games.

The United Kingdom achieved 49 gold medals and US athletes received 36.

The host of the games, France, came in eight with 19 golds.

