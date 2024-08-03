Paris Olympics: Germany's Oliver Seidler wins gold in rowing

Seidler's gold medal is the third Germany has thus far collected in the Paris Olympics.

German rower Oliver Seidler has earned his country its third gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning the men's single sculls rowing competition on Saturday.

The world champion snatched the delayed men's race, competing against independent neutral athlete Yauheni Zalaty from Belarus and Dutch rower Simon van Dorp.

The delay was due to a traffic congestion which prevented the athletes from reaching the competition venue on time, Olympic officials said.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for more