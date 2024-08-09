Olympics: Germany win first shot put gold in 28 years

Yemisi Ogunleye from Mannheim beat New Zealand's Maddison-Lee Wesche to win a historic gold for Germany.

Germany won Olympic gold in the women's shot put for the first time in 28 years courtesy of Yemisi Ogunleye.

The 25-year-old from the southwestern German city of Mannheim produced a precisely 20-meter (65.6-foot) throw on her third and final attempt, beating New Zealand's Maddison-Lee Wesche who threw a personal best 19.86 meters.

Bronze went to Jiayuan Song of China (19.32 meters) while Ogunleye's teammate Alina Kenzel from Stuttgart came ninth (18.29 meters).

Earlier in qualification, Ogunleye had only just sneaked into the final with her third attempt.

But after becoming the first German woman to win shot put gold since Astrid Kumbernuss in 1996, Ogunleye covered her face with her hands in disbelief.

"I'm lost for words, it's unbelievable!" she told broadcaster ZDF.

"I just felt an incredible calm in that moment which wasn't from this world!" she said of her winning throw. "I was just so focused."

How Ogunleye battled with injury – and racism

As a young girl, Ogunleye was a ballet dancer and a gymnast – but she soon switched to athletics when she was 13.

After a series of serious knee injuries as a teenager, including two cruciate ligament tears, her career as a sportswoman was on the brink – but she battled back.

She faced challenges off the pitch, too, experiencing racism due her Nigerian background, but she said her faith kept her strong.

"God's love changed me," she told local broadcaster SWR before the Olympics. "He is an important pillar in my life. Whatever happens, God holds my hand. And takes all the pressure away."

