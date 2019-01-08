Paris: Multiple fatalities after explosion at bakery

An explosion that caused a fire at a bakery in central Paris on Saturday killed at least 4 people and injured 36, French authorities said. At least 12 people are believed to be in critical condition after the blast which blew out windows and overturned cars.

Police said the massive explosion, likely caused by a gas leak, gutted the ground floor of the building. The blast went off at around 9 a.m.local time (0800 UTC).

"We still need to determine the circumstances and cause of the explosion but at this stage we can say it is clearly an accident, presumably a gas leak," Paris prosecutor Remi Heitz told reporters, saying that officials did not suspect foul play.

Police closed off streets as emergency services landed two helicopters in the street, apparently to evacuate victims.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told reporters at the scene that "the situation is now under control."

Castaner said more than 200 firefighters were attending the scene at a bakery on Rue Trevise in the 9th arrondissement of north-central Paris.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and evacuate some people from the building using ladders while emergency workers treated some of the injured.

Police have urged commuters to avoid the area.

