Travel

Paris is already glittering in the festive glow

In the weeks before Christmas, many cities invite visitors to stroll on festively lit boulevards and squares. The French capital has already turned on the lights.

Frankreich Festbeleuchtung auf der Champs-Elysees (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Ena)

Four and a half weeks before Christmas, fashionable Karl Lagerfeld inaugurated the festive lighting on Paris' Champs-Élysées boulevard. The designer kicked off the lighting spectacle in the French capital on Thursday. This year, the famous street is bathed in red light. 

Frankreich Karl Lagerfeld startet die Weihnachtsbeleuchtung auf der Champs Elysees in Paris (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/M. Stoupak)

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo flanked by German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld

In addition to Lagerfeld, the mayor Anne Hidalgo was also on display. The lighting of the 400 trees on the famous boulevard has a different prominent sponsor every year.

In the German capital Berlin it will sparkle from 28 November on Kurfürstendamm. 

is/ks (dpa)

