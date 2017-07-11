 Paris: Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat | News | DW | 23.09.2020

News

Paris: Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat

French police say an operation is underway around the famous tourist site after a bomb threat was received.

Eiffel Tower

The Eiffel Tower in Paris was evacuated Wednesday after a phone-in bomb threat, police said.

Police cars and tape surrounded the streets below the iconic structure, and the bridge stretching across the Seine River to Trocadero Plaza had similar barricades put in place.

The 131-year-old tower normally receives some 25,000 tourists on a daily basis, though that figure has dropped significantly in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions on travel.

Watch video 02:20

Eiffel Tower shows gradual return of tourists to Paris

more to come...

jsi/msh (AP, Reuters, dpa)

