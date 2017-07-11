Paris: Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat

The Eiffel Tower in Paris was evacuated Wednesday after a phone-in bomb threat, police said.

Police cars and tape surrounded the streets below the iconic structure, and the bridge stretching across the Seine River to Trocadero Plaza had similar barricades put in place.

The 131-year-old tower normally receives some 25,000 tourists on a daily basis, though that figure has dropped significantly in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions on travel.

more to come...

jsi/msh (AP, Reuters, dpa)