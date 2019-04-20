 Paris Easter Mass-goers pray for Notre Dame′s reconstruction | News | DW | 21.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Paris Easter Mass-goers pray for Notre Dame's reconstruction

Easter mass in the French capital had to be relocated from the badly burned Notre Dame to the smaller Saint-Eustache church. The archbishop of Paris paid tribute to the city's fire brigade.

Frankreich, Paris: Karfreitag-Prozession Stationen des Kreuzes an Notre-Dame (Reuters/G. Fuentes)

People attend a Good Friday procession along the banks of the River Seine, near Notre Dame Cathedral (Reuters/G. Fuentes)

Just days after a fire devastated Notre Dame cathedralin Paris, hundreds of people gathered at Saint-Eustache Catholic church to celebrate Easter mass in the French capital on Sunday.

At the mass, which had originally been scheduled to be held at Notre Dame, the archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit drew parallels between the planned renewal of the beloved landmark and the resurrection of Jesus Christ which is celebrated by Christians at Easter.

Read moreOpinion: Notre Dame is a symbol of Europe

Aupetit also received a minute's applause when he paid tribute to the city's fire brigade for their efforts in stopping the fire.

"We will rise up again and our cathedral will rise up again," he told worshippers in attendance, including Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo.

For some in attendance, the future of the cathedral mirrors the future of the Catholic church, which has been hit by a series of sexual abuse scandals.

Read more: Pope Francis issues sweeping sex abuse legislation

"Notre Dame is something that goes beyond our religion, it's historic, it is our heritage," said Laurence Mahoudeau, one worshipper. "I don't know if this will prompt a renewal. There needs to be time. We want a strong Church. But it must be something completely different after the suffering and the sexual abuse."

This week, Emmanuel Macron vowed to rebuild the cathedral within five years.

The destruction of the famous monument prompted an outpouring of financial support by wealthy families and corporations totaling around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for its reconstruction. Many on social media criticized the donations, wondering whether they would be better spent on other causes.

Watch video 03:16

'Notre Dame is my heart and soul'

mc/rc (AFP/Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral devastated by massive fire

Authorities say the basic structure of the 12th-century cathedral, one of Europe's most visited landmarks, has been "saved and preserved." Investigators are looking into a link with renovation work being carried out. (15.04.2019)  

Opinion: Notre Dame is a symbol of Europe

Notre Dame is more than just a cathedral. That's why we should welcome, rather than criticize, the donors pledging vast sums to help rebuild this unique edifice, writes DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl. (21.04.2019)  

Opinion: After Cardinal Pell verdict, Catholic Church must reform

Pope Francis once made George Pell one of the Vatican's most powerful men. Now, the cardinal is headed to prison for sexual abuse. It is time for the Catholic Church to reform itself, says DW's Christoph Strack. (13.03.2019)  

Pope Francis issues sweeping sex abuse legislation

At the Vatican, Pope Francis has issued wide-ranging new sex abuse legislation that covers all Vatican personnel as well as those who work for the Vatican diplomatic corps. It aims to be a model for the church globally. (29.03.2019)  

French business tycoons pledge millions to help rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral

Answering a call from French president Emmanuel Macron to donate funds for the reconstruction of the fire-ravaged Paris landmark, two of the country's wealthiest families have stepped forward offering millions in aid. (16.04.2019)  

France's Macron vows to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral within 5 years

The French president has announced a funding campaign to rebuild Notre Dame after it was partially gutted in a fire. A crane and a delivery of timber have already arrived, with a view to starting the restoration quickly. (16.04.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

'Notre Dame is my heart and soul'  

Related content

Frankreich 23. Gelbwesten Protesttag in Paris

Yellow Vest protesters warned to keep clear of Notre Dame 20.04.2019

Fresh clashes erupted in Paris during the 23rd round of protests. Demonstrators turned their anger toward French billionaires who have vowed to rebuild the iconic cathedral but have done little to help the poor.

Frankreich, Paris: Brand in der Kathedrale Notre Dame

Opinion: Catholic Church has a duty to migrants, abuse victims 21.04.2019

In the eyes of many, the Catholic Church has lost all moral authority. It must use this year's Easter message as a chance for renewal, to once again stand up for the oppressed in society, says Christoph Strack.

Frankreich, Paris: Brand in der Kathedrale Notre Dame

World reacts with shock to Notre Dame fire 16.04.2019

Global leaders have expressed their solidarity with France in light of the tragedy. As the flames subsided, President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild the 800 year-old cathedral.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  