Paris digs deep to green up, cool down

Paris will make itself greener and its streets cooler by creating "urban forests," Mayor Anne Hidalgo says. Her strategy, unveiled recently, is to create new urban parks and gardens, adding 30 hectares (74 acres) of green space and plantation of 20,000 new trees by the end of 2020. She said the €72-million ($84-million) plan would create the largest garden in the city around the Eiffel Tower.
The first phase is now expected to take place on an unused train line planned to create a green belt in the city, similar to the High Line Park in New York.
"We have an obligation to act today to avoid making this city impossible to live in down the road," Hidalgo said in an interview with Le Parisien.
Vincent Viguie, a scientist at the Paris-based International Research Center on Environment and Development, believes the city can create microclimates and reduce street-level temperature by reducing amplification of the heat off sidewalks and buildings.
France is blooming marvelous
European plantations are growing by an area the size of 1,500 soccer pitches every day and France is leading the way. This despite the huge forest fires witnessed in recent years as temperatures rise.
Forests cover almost a third of France, due in part to increased protection and a decline in farming. The country is the fourth most forested in Europe, after Sweden, Finland and Spain. Since 1990, France's overall wooded or forested areas have increased by nearly 7%, that is 90,000 square kilometers (34,500 square miles), or about the size of Portugal.
Gritting in summer?
In the Netherlands, one municipality is spraying salted water on its roads to stop them from melting or cracking in the extreme heat. The salt extracts moisture from the air, which in turn cools the asphalt. Much of Germany's autobahn network has asphalt coated with a special substance that absorbs moisture more quickly, according to local authorities.
The great whitewash
Austria's railway network has deployed an army of workers to paint a 5-kilometer stretch of rail track white. It wants to test whether the paint will help the steel tracks, which can expand and buckle during a heatwave, to stay cooler. The metal can rise to 70 degrees Celcius. Rail travelers near Blundenz, about 60 kilometers south of Lindau on Lake Constance shouldn't notice any difference.
Customers keep their cool
Businesses face potential revenue losses if consumers sit out the sticky weather at home. Germany's Bayreuth Festival saw a wave of returned tickets for performances of composer Richard Wagner's operas due to a lack of air conditioning in the theater. The Berlin Dungeon, on the other hand, helped tourists to stay cool by filling coffins with icy water and inviting visitors to dunk their heads.
Too hot to handle
Europe's nuclear power stations rely on water from nearby rivers or seas to cool reactors used for electricity generation. A power plant at Grohnde, in central Germany, was due to be shut down on Friday afternoon because the water in the nearby Weser river was thought to be too hot. Lower Saxony's environment ministry said the plant would remain closed until the river temperature has fallen.
Riot trucks repurposed
In the German city of Wuppertal, a water cannon truck has been put to what environmental activists would say is a much better use. Some 40,000 liters of water was sprayed on the side of roads to keep the much-loved trees alive, which city officials said also aids road safety. After all, falling dead trees are a danger to traffic. City workers have also distributed 400 water sacks to younger trees.
Never mind the planet
The heatwave has prompted a continent not known for air conditioning to consider, in unison, installing the temperature cooling devices. According to Google Trends, searches for air conditioning (Klimagerät in German, or climatisation in French) and similar terms have skyrocketed over the past week, along with "pubs with air conditioning near me" in Britain, which spiked 2,100%.
The ice creams are on me
During exceedingly hot temperatures, European zoos have begun freezing their animals' food to help them stay cool. Fruit, vegetables and even fish have been turned into popsicles on which the animals can feast. In the southwestern German state of Baden-Württemberg, the public has been asked to watch out for grazing horses, cattle and sheep left without sufficient water and shade.
Total too
The head of French energy firm Total said recently the company would invest $100 million annually on a new forest preservation and reforestation project.
"We want to set up a business unit to invest in projects that will preserve forests," Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said. "The most effective way today to eliminate carbon, for less than $10 a ton, is reforestation," he added.
"This is not philanthropy," he added. "It's about investing in the medium and long term. A project for the forests, it has to last a long time to be positive for the planet."
From little acorns, great oaks grow
According to a study carried out by the University of Zurich on 520 big cities around the world, from now up to 2050 urban areas located in temperate regions will experience a climate change that would be similar in effect to them shifting 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) south.
A study released in July said that a massive campaign of reforestation could help battle climate change. The study by ETH Zurich and published in Science said a large-scale operation could capture two-thirds of man-made carbon emissions and reduce overall levels in the atmosphere to their lowest in almost a century.
More parks wanted
More than two-thirds of people will live in urban areas by 2050, according to the United Nations — but only some will live in cities where they can also enjoy nature. With just 2.2% of its land dedicated to public parks and gardens as of 2015, the Turkish city of Istanbul is one of the least green cities in the world. The government has proposed turning old public spaces into parks.
China's cities go green
Figures collated by the World Cities Culture Forum show stark differences in urban planning in cities around the world. In Shenzhen, China, green space accounts for 40% of the cityscape, despite a booming construction sector that has dotted the city with skyscrapers. The crowded capital, Beijing, also says it's working to increase its urban green space, which is currently at more than 45%.
Benefits of green living
Parks encourage people to exercise. Spending time among the sights and sounds of nature is also linked to better overall mental health. It relieves stress and improves well-being, as well as promoting social interaction. Despite its reputation as a concrete metropolis, about a quarter of New York City is green, with more urban gardens popping up on former industrial sites for residents to enjoy.
In the air we breathe
Trees and plants also clean the air, so green spaces effectively make it safer to breathe. This is especially important in crowded cities like Tokyo, which according to a 2015 Bureau of Urban Development survey has just 7.5% green space. With a population of 9.2 million, many of whom are elderly, Tokyo's citizens are vulnerable to air pollution.
Keeping cool
Concrete heats up cities and makes citizens more vulnerable to heat waves. This is called the urban heat island effect, meaning cities are typically much warmer than the surrounding land. But green spaces are a solution to this problem, as they help cool urban areas. Although public parks account for 35% of space in Los Angeles, the dense city is very familiar with the urban heat phenomenon.
Head above water
Green spaces also absorb water to help prevent the kind of flooding seen in 2018 in Paris, some 9.5% of which is made up of green space. Engineered green spaces can even capture and purify stormwater runoff while protecting residential areas, making them a critical part of a city's flood management system. Paris is working toward planting 20,000 new trees by 2020.
Planning for the future
Most emerging megacities, defined as having a population of more than 10 million, are in the global south. Bogota, Colombia, is a booming metropolis that dedicates 4.9% of its land to green spaces. As cities grow bigger and richer, they need to balance short-term economic development with the long-term health of citizens and the impacts of climate change.
