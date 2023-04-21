  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
Canadian-Lebanese academic Hassan Diab speaking into a microphone
Hassan Diab holds a press conference at Amnesty International Canada in Ottawa following his return to Canada in 2018Image: Lars Hagberg/AFP/Getty Images
TerrorismFrance

Paris court hands Canadian man life term for 1980 bombing

25 minutes ago

Prosecutors say there was "no possible doubt" that Hassan Diab was behind the deadly attack outside a Paris synagogue. French Jewish group CRIF welcomed the conviction.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QQY2

A Paris court on Friday found Lebanese-Canadian academic Hassan Diab guilty in absentia of terrorism and sentenced him to life in prison for a 1980 bombing outside a Paris synagogue that killed four and wounded 46.

The court followed prosecutors' request for the maximum possible punishment against Diab, now 69 and a university professor in Ottawa, Canada. The court issued an arrest warrant for the academic, who denies wrongdoing.

Prosecutors had said in their summing-up that there was "no possible doubt" that Diab, the only suspect, was behind the attack. For victims, the ruling means justice at last, more than four decades after the bombing that was described as the first antisemitic terrorist attack in France since World War II.

Controversial verdict

The head of France's leading Jewish group, the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France CRIF welcomed the conviction and urged Canada to arrest Diab. The victims' attorneys say the long-awaited trial will serve as a deterrent for future terrorist acts and antisemitic sentiments.

For Diab and his supporters, the decision of the court is a shock and a judicial error. His lawyers say he was in Lebanon studying for university exams at the time of the attack and is a victim of mistaken identity, a scapegoat for a justice system determined to find a culprit.

Human rights group Amnesty International was among those who called for the court to drop what they call a flawed and baseless case, arguing that it "undermines effective justice for victims."

What happened in 1980?

French authorities accuse Diab of planting the bomb on a motorbike outside the synagogue on Rue Copernic in Paris, where 320 worshippers had gathered to mark the end of a Jewish holiday on the evening of October 3, 1980. Several were children celebrating their bar mitzvah.

Corinne Adler, a survivor of the synagogue attack, flanked by two French lawyers
The trial was a long-awaited opportunity for victims of the 1980 bombing to speak outImage: Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images

The bomb killed a student passing by on a motorbike, a driver, an Israeli journalist, and a caretaker. Forty-six people were injured in the blast.

No organization ever claimed responsibility, but police suspected a splinter group of the Marxist-Leninist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The PLFP's political and military wings are deemed foreign terrorist organizations by the US and EU.  

Why was Diab accused?

French intelligence in 1999 accused Diab, a sociology professor, of having made the 10-kilogram (22-pound) bomb. They pointed to Diab's likeness with police sketches drawn at the time and handwriting analyses that they said confirmed him as a suspect.

They also produced a key item of evidence against him: a passport in his name, seized in Rome in 1981, with entry and exit stamps from Spain, where the attack plan was believed to have originated.

In 2014, Canada extradited Diab at the request of the French authorities. However, investigating judges were unable to prove his guilt conclusively during the investigation and Diab was released, leaving France for Canada a free man in 2018.

Three years later, a French court overturned the earlier decision and ordered that Diab should stand trial after all on charges of murder, attempted murder and destruction of property in connection with a terrorist enterprise.

dh/wd (AFP, AP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Themenpaket - Sudan

Sudan: Activists uphold calls for peaceful transition

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A female student working on a solar panel installation

Africa strives to revamp its universities

Africa strives to revamp its universities

Education5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

AI image of robots working on laptops

India: AI journalism sparks concern

India: AI journalism sparks concern

Technology8 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Climate activist in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate

German climate activists vow to peacefully disrupt Berlin

German climate activists vow to peacefully disrupt Berlin

PoliticsApril 20, 202302:19 min
More from Germany

Europe

A person wearing a press helmet and protective gear points at a column of smoke

Ukraine tightens rules on frontline reporting

Ukraine tightens rules on frontline reporting

Press Freedom1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A crutch is seen lying amid countless shoes in the aftermath of a deadly crush at a charity event in Yemen.

Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

CatastropheApril 20, 202301:21 min
More from Middle East

North America

USA | Start der SpaceX' Starship Rakete

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

Science13 hours ago02:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

A Brazilian cowboy leading a herd of cattle in the Pantanal region

Brazil struggles to protect Amazon amid booming beef demand

Brazil struggles to protect Amazon amid booming beef demand

BusinessApril 19, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage