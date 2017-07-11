Paris city hall fined over employing too many women in top jobs

France’s public service ministry has fined the Paris city authorities for employing too many women in senior positions in 2018. The appointments breach a law passed to maintain a gender balance.

The city hall has been fined 90,000 euros ($109,408) for appointing 11 women and 5 men — representing just over 30% — to top posts in 2018.

"This fine is obviously absurd, unfair, irresponsible and dangerous", said Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo during a meeting of the city council on Tuesday.

"Yes, we need to promote women with determination and vigor because everywhere, France is still lagging behind (on that issue)," Hidalgo added.

According to the 2013 rule, one sex cannot account for more than 60% of nominations to senior positions. It was aimed at getting women better access to top jobs in the civil service. Currently, about 47% of all civil servants in senior positions at the Paris city hall are women.

France's Public Service Minister Amelie de Montchalin took to Twitter to confirm that the fine had been levied for 2018. The "absurd" rule had since been repealed, she added.

"I want the fine paid by Paris for 2018 to finance concrete actions to promote women in the public service. I invite you to the ministry to discuss them!" she said in a message to the Paris mayor.

