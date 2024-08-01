South Sudan's underdog basketballers inspire a young country

South Sudan is competing in Olympic basketball for the first time. The team's participation, driven by two-time NBA All-Star Luol Deng, goes beyond sport.

If you had told South Sudan's Nuni Omot that he would one day take to the court at the Olympics opposite LeBron James and Steph Curry, he wouldn't have believed you.

Born in a Kenyan refugee camp, Omot has led a nomadic playing career, turning out for teams in countries as far flung as China and Puerto Rico. But never has he performed on a sporting stage quite like this.

"It's a crazy experience to be able to be in this position," small forward Omot said after his team's 103-86 defeat to the United States on Wednesday.

"Going up against some of the all-time greats on the international stage with the whole world watching is something that I never thought would happen. Just to be able to compete against these guys is an honor."

Omot's backstory typifies the underdog nature of the South Sudan team, known as the Bright Stars: a once raw, unnurtured talent who came to the sport late, who was then brought into the fold as part of a disparate group of players based all over the world.

This is a team that qualified for the Olympic basketball tournament against the odds, having played their first official international game just seven years ago. There are still no suitable training facilities in South Sudan, meaning the team had to prepare in Rwanda for the Games. Simply put, nobody expected them to be here, and now they are mixing with the world's best.

"We're a country that people didn't know about," Omot said. "And now, obviously, after the Olympics people are going to know about us. It's just going to open up doors for the next generation."

Fans come from far and wide to support team

Inside the arena in Lille, South Sudan's players were supported by a smattering of fans, outnumbered, of course, by their US counterparts but certainly not outdone.

Nuni Omot: These Olympics are going to "just open doors for the next generation" Image: Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP/Getty Images

Many of those who spoke to DW before the game had traveled from Australia, home to one of South Sudan's largest diaspora communities.

"This is a very historic moment for the country and for South Sudanese people all over the world," said Sima Manyiel, his shoulders draped in a South Sudanese flag. "We come from a war-torn country. To have some peace, to have something positive, it means a lot."

Another fan who had flown in from Australia, Dom Abiem, said that basketball had united South Sudan. "There's a lot of things that we've been unhappy about, not going right for the country. This has given us hope," he said.

For other fans, the opportunity to witness history was too good to miss — even if they weren't able to watch the game in person.

"We don't have tickets, it was already sold out," said Susan Wuro, who came from Belgium with her husband and four children. "We wanted to experience this. It's not only for South Sudan, it's for all of Africa. It's something big for us."

Former NBA legend Deng behind rise

South Sudan is the world's youngest country, only having gained independence in 2011 after a decades-long conflict with Sudan.

Any joy from independence was short-lived, though. In 2013, a brutal civil war erupted, and despite a 2018 peace deal, violence between ethnic groups persists, adding to the instability in a country where poverty and hunger are rife.

For South Sudan's players, facing superstars like Lebron James (right) was unthinkable just a few short years ago Image: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

"We're putting a lot of smiles on a lot of faces," South Sudan guard Carlik Jones told DW. "We're giving a lot of younger kids and families hope. My biggest thing is trying to just let everybody know that anything's possible."

The rise of South Sudan's basketball team is largely thanks to Luol Deng, the two-time NBA All-Star who was born in the country but mostly grew up in the United Kingdom. Deng has put his own money into the development of the team and currently serves as the assistant coach, as well as being president of the South Sudan's basketball federation.

His academies and training camps have unearthed prodigies from the country's diaspora over the years, including the team's current star player, center Khamam Maluach, who is tipped to feature prominently in the 2025 NBA draft.

Sudan 'now on the map'

Point guard Marial Shayok told DW that Deng was "our leader," while for Jones, Deng's influence has been "unbelievable."

"I think that he deserves all the credit," Jones said. "Just the sacrifices he makes, the things he does behind the scenes that not everyone gets to see or know. I give a lot of praise to him and I thank him."

As Omot puts it, South Sudan is now on the map.

"We're going to be a powerhouse," he said. "You can't teach length, speed, or athleticism. For some quick learners, I think the future's very bright."

Edited by: Chuck Penfold