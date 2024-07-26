Paris 2024: Olympics start after grand opening ceremony

07/26/2024 July 26, 2024 Speeches on 2024 Olympics: 'Paris is your city'

Image: Petr David Josek/Getty Images

Time for speeches, of course.

Tony Estanguet, a three-time Olympic champion in caneoing, is the man in charge of organising all of this. He gives thanks to everyone involved and for not being put off by the rain.

"That we French, who can never agree on anything, came together to make this possible," Estanguet says, raising a smile or two in the crowd. He's really very grateful. "Tonight you have shown how beautiful people are when they unite."

"For the next 16 days, this is your city. Paris 2024 is your Paris," Estanguet says to the athletes of the world, before adding some words of motivation to the French team.

And now comes Thomas Bach. He too has a lot of thank yous, and waxes lyrical about Paris. "Thank you for this magical welcome this evening."

"In our Olympic world there is no global south or global north," Bach says. "We all follow the same rules and we all belong to the Olympic family. We live in solidarity with each other."

"In a world torn apart by wars it is thanks to this solidarity that we can all come together tonight."

"Welcome to the best athletes of the world, welcome Olympians."

Bach then asks Emmanuel Macron to officially declare the Paris 2024 Olympics open, which he does swiftly. Then comes the Olympic oath, read aloud to all the athletes, which is met by cheers.