Paris 2024 Olympics: opening ceremony - live

07/26/2024 July 26, 2024 The 2024 Olympics are finally here!

Good afternoon and welcome to DW’s live blog on the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. Seven years after France’s capital was confirmed as host city and 100 years since the city last hosted the Summer Games, Paris' Olympic story starts tonight. The show is expected to last just under four hours, as a parade of 160 boats – 94 of them carrying athletes – sail the 6km along the Seine before stopping at the Trocadero, where the final show will take place. It sounds spectacular, let’s hope it all runs smoothly!

Speaking of 100 years ago, here’s a look at the difference between these two Olympics. Fair to say a lot has changed.