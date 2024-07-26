Paris 2024 Olympics: opening ceremony - live

07/26/2024 July 26, 2024 Opening ceremony with a surprise or two?

So much of the opening ceremony has been kept a secret, which if you think about it is pretty impressive in an age of insider knowledge and constant live streams.

Snoop Dogg was one of the final torch bearers, which represents quite the latest chapter for the famous rapper. He's in Paris as a reporter for American channel NBC, and I for one am excited to see what his coverage looks like this summer. Beautiful, I'm sure he hopes.

As for tonight, it looks like Lady Gaga is going to be performing tonight as photos have emerged of her warming up ahead of the start tonight. What a treat!

There has also been talk of Celine Dion being involved tonight, and performing Edith Piaf's classic "La Vie en Rose" with Gaga. Dion hasn’t performed live since 2020 and had her world tour cancelled in 2022 after announcing she was suffering from stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, so that would be quite the comeback.