Paris 2024 Olympics: opening ceremony - live

07/26/2024 July 26, 2024 Travel chaos and doping news dampens Olympic mood

Travel chaos hit France after attacks on the country's high-speed network Image: Olivier Lejeune/MAXPPP/dpa/picture alliance

Hours before the opening ceremony, some less than ideal news out of the Paris Olympics.

Firstly, travel chaos has descended upon Paris after arson attacks disrupted France’s high-speed rail network, causing delays across the country. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said said the situation would not affect the opening ceremony, but there are already reports of a few athletes set to miss out as a result of travel issues. Tough break, having an invite for the big night but not being able to make it.

You can read more about the travel chaos here.

Also, the International Testing Agency revealed today that a first-time Olympian judoka from Iraq tested positive for two anabolic steroids. More doping news is not great for all involved, especially not on the eve of the opening ceremony. The sports world is stil not finished dealing with whether China covered up a doping scandal.