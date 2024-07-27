Paris 2024: FIFA deducts 6 points, bans Canadian coaches

FIFA has deducted six points from Canada's women's football team and banned two coaches for using a drone to spy on an opponent. The move is a major blow to Canada's bid to defend their gold medal from the Tokyo Games.

Football's world governing body FIFA, which operates both the women's and men's Olympic tournaments, announced the sanctions in a statement released on Saturday evening Paris time.

FIFA said that in addition to deducting the six points from the defending gold medalists from the Tokyo Olympic Games, it was fining Canada Soccer 200,000 Swiss francs ($226,000). It also banned Canadian head coach Bev Priestman, assistant coach Jasmine Mander, as well as analyst Joseph Lombardi from all football-related activities for a period of one year.

Barring the Canadian women's team staff members will have no practical impact on the tournament, as all three had already been sent home by Canada Soccer.

Canada head coach Bev Priestman and two members of her staff have been banned for FIFA for one year Image: Scott Barbour/ZUMA/IMAGO

'Violation of the principles of fair play'

The decision came unusually quickly, as FIFA had fast-tracked its own disciplinary process by asking its appeals judges to handle the case.

The FIFA judges found that Priestman and her two assistants were "responsible for offensive behavior and violation of the principles of fair play."

It also found that Canada Soccer was "responsible for failing to respect the applicable FIFA regulations in connection with... the prohibition on flying drones over any training sites."

Both the coaches and Canada Soccer could challenge their sanctions at the Court of Arbitration for Sport's special Olympic court in Paris. That tribunal has been set up for urgent hearings and verdicts at the Paris Olympics.

Gold medal defense much less likely

The decision is a major blow to Canada's hopes of defending the gold medal it won three years ago by beating Sweden in a penalty shootout in the final of women's Olympic football tournament.

The six-point deduction means that despite having beaten New Zealand 2-1 in their first match of the Paris Games last Thursday, Canada go into their second game, against hosts France in Saint-Etienne on Sunday, with minus three points. This means Canada would have to beat both France, and Colombia next Wednesday, to accumulate three points – and stand any chance of advancing from Group A.