Paris 2024: FIFA deducts 6 points, bans Canadian coaches

FIFA has deducted six points from Canada's women's football team and banned two coaches for using a drone to spy on an opponent. The move is a major blow to Canada's bid to defend their gold medal from the Tokyo Games.

Football's world governing body FIFA, which operates both the women's and men's Olympic tournaments, announced the sanctions in a statement released on Saturday evening Paris time.

FIFA said that in addition to deducting the six points from the defending gold medalists from the Tokyo Olympic Games, it was fining Canada Soccer 200,000 Swiss francs ($226,000). It also banned Canadian head coach Bev Priestman, assistant coach Jasmine Mander, as well as analyst Joseph Lombardi from all football-related activities for a period of one year.

Barring the Canadian women's team staff members will have no practical impact on the tournament, as all three had already been sent home by Canada Soccer.

The decision came unusually quickly, as FIFA had fast-tracked its own disciplinary process by asking its appeals judges to handle the case.

The FIFA judges found that Priestman and her two assistants were "responsible for offensive behavior and violation of the principles of fair play."

Canada Soccer was punished for failing to ensure that its staff complied with tournament rules.

More to come...