Paris 2024: Eiffel Tower evacuated after climbing attempt

A man was spotted scaling the Eiffel Tower while shirtless in the afternoon shortly before the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony. The incident prompted authorities to evacuate the Paris landmark.

A man was seen climbing the Eiffel Tower on Sunday, hours before the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony.

The incident prompted authorities to evacuate the Paris landmark, which stands at 330 meters (1,083 feet) high.

What do we know about the incident?

The shirtless man was spotted in the afternoon climbing the tower without ropes.

Videos on social media showed the man moving past the Olympic rings on the second section of the tower.

He was questioned and escorted away from a viewing section by police officers after he began his ascent.

The Eiffel Tower featured prominently in the Paris Games' opening ceremony, which included a performance by Canadian singer Celine Dion on one of the monument's viewing areas.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said around 3,000 police officers will be deployed around the Stade de France and 20,000 gendarmes and other security personnel will be mobilized on Sunday night in order to ensure safety in Paris and the Saint-Denis area north of the city.

Also on Sunday, Dutch athlete Sifan Hassan won the women's marathon and Germany lost to Denmark in the men's handball final in some of the final events of the Paris Games.

sdi/rmt (AP, Reuters)