Parents of cough syrup victims seek justice

Law and JusticeIndonesiaParents of cough syrup victims seek justiceTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoLaw and JusticeIndonesia1 hour ago1 hour agoAngry parents in Indonesia whose children were sickened or killed by tainted cough syrup are demanding to know how it made its way into the supply chain. They have filed a class action lawsuit against the government and pharmaceutical companies.https://p.dw.com/p/4MgcnAdvertisement