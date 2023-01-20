  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Global food security
Law and JusticeIndonesia

Parents of cough syrup victims seek justice

1 hour ago

Angry parents in Indonesia whose children were sickened or killed by tainted cough syrup are demanding to know how it made its way into the supply chain. They have filed a class action lawsuit against the government and pharmaceutical companies.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Mgcn
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Olaf Scholz speaking in the Bundestag on January 25, 2023

Scholz defends decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Silhouettes of a team of journalists at work

In Cameroon, investigative journalists want more protection

In Cameroon, investigative journalists want more protection

Press FreedomJanuary 24, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A small diamond with a man's face in the background

India: War in Ukraine robs diamond city of its sparkle

India: War in Ukraine robs diamond city of its sparkle

Business3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Still from the movie in which a young soldier looks sad, as other soldiers are around him

'All Quiet on the Western Front' gets 9 Oscar nominations

'All Quiet on the Western Front' gets 9 Oscar nominations

FilmJanuary 24, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A picture showing the start of production in a new car body plant of the Slovak division of Volkswagen in Bratislava

Slovakia's auto industry faces painful EV transition

Slovakia's auto industry faces painful EV transition

Business5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

BG Ärzte im Nahen Osten l Ägypten, Krankenwagen mit Opfern des russischen Verkehrsflugzeugs A321

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

Health7 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Film still from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once': A man in a suit smoking in a green alley.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar nominations

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar nominations

FilmJanuary 24, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Brazilian President Lula da Silva about to shake hands with Argentinian President Alberto Fernández at an official visit to Buenos Aires

The sur: Argentina, Brazil put common currency plan on ice

The sur: Argentina, Brazil put common currency plan on ice

Business21 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage