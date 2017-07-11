Paralympian Oscar Pistorius up for parole

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Olympic champion Oscar Pistorius is being considered for parole six years after he was convicted of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
The world-famous double-amputee athlete shot dead model Reeva Steenkamp in the early hours of Valentine's Day in 2013 when he fired four times through a toilet door in his home.
He claimed at his trial it was a tragic accident and he mistook her for a dangerous intruder.
Pistorius was found guilty of culpable homicide in 2014.
Prosecutors appealed the finding and the following year they secured a murder conviction. The athlete was sentenced to six years in prison for murder, but prosecutors then again appealed what they called a shockingly light sentence for murder.
In 2017, the Supreme Court of Appeal more than doubled his sentence to a 13-year term.
The 34-year-old became eligible for parole in July this year under South African law, having served half his term.
A parole hearing was scheduled for last month but was later canceled partly because a meeting between Pistorius and the victim's family had not been arranged, according to lawyers from both sides.
Before the parole process begins, the Correctional Service department needs to carry out a dialogue between the offender and the victim's family.
"There is the issue of victim-offender dialogue that needs to take place before his profile can be taken to the parole board," prisons spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo told news agency AFP.
"It's quite a sensitive and emotional process."
The department was due to hold preliminary talks with Steenkamp's parents, Barry and June, but the meeting was postponed and has not been rescheduled yet.
Tania Koen, the lawyer for the Steenkamps, said that the family reacted with shock when they were first contacted by the prison services and informed that Pistorius is eligible for parole.
"But over that shock, they were distraught, especially after the department canceled the meeting. That was a double blow," said Koen.
"It opens a lot of wounds or rips off the plasters they had put on those wounds."
While the Steenkamps will also be allowed to make recommendations to the parole board, their lawyer declined to say whether they will oppose Pistorius' release.
Pistorius competed at the 2012 London Games, becoming the first double-amputee to race at the Olympics.
He ran on prosthetic blades, earning him the nickname "Blade Runner."
He became a role model for disabled people until his long, protracted murder trial.
adi/nm (AFP, AP)