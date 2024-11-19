  1. Skip to content
PoliticsParaguay

Paraguayan President Pena hospitalized during G20 summit

November 19, 2024

President Santiago Pena is currently undergoing medical checks in a hospital in Rio de Janerio, where the summit is taking place.

https://p.dw.com/p/4n8O9
Paraguay's President Santiago Pena (L) is pictured before the group photo after the first session of the G20 Leaders' Meeting in Rio de Janeiro
Pena turned 46 last weekImage: Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images

Paraguayan President Santiago Pena was hospitalized on Monday for a "slight indisposition" while attending the G20 summit in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, his office said.

"He is currently completing the pertinent medical checks," his office said in a statement. "The hospital will issue a medical report in the next few hours."

The G20 Summit is currently taking place in Rio de Janerio under Brazil's presidency, with a focus on poverty and climate financing.

Although Paraguay is not a part of the G20 nations, Pena was invited by Brazil "in the spirit of promoting a more representative perspective of developing countries, in particular Mercosur partners," as per a press statement from the Brazilian government.

Vice president spoke with Pena after hospitalization

In a post on social media, Vice President Pedro Alliana said he had spoken with Pena after he was hospitalized in the Brazilian city's Samaritano Hospital.

"He is doing well and awaiting the results of his medical exams," Alliana said. 

Pena, who turned 46 on Saturday, took office in August last year.

Previously an economist, he is the youngest president the South American nation has seen since the fall of Alfredo Stroessner's dictatorship.

Stroessner was overthrown in February 1989. 

Brazil's G20 summit to focus on sustainability, poverty

mk/jsi (EFE, Reuters)

