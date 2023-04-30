  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
A Paraguayan Indigenous woman casts her vote during presidential elections in Paraguay
Paraguayans are picking a new president, members of Congress and governors on SundayImage: Luis Robayo/AFP
PoliticsParaguay

Paraguay election: Pro-Taiwan candidate takes lead

Published 16 hours agolast updated 53 minutes ago

Paraguay's decades of relations with Taiwan look set to continue after a conservative and pro-Taipei candidate took the lead in the South American country's presidential election.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qiti

Colorado Party candidate Santiago Pena is set to be Paraguay's next president, with preliminary results on Sunday showing a major lead over his main competitor.

With over 80% of the vote counted, Pena was in the lead with 43.6%. His main competitor, center-left opposition candidate Efrain Alegre was in second place with 27.6%.

Sunday's presidential election was being watched closely to see if the ruling conservative Colorado Party could maintain its decadeslong hold on power.

Efrain Alegre and Santiago Pena look into the camera
The leading opposition candidate Efrain Alegre (left) ran against Santiago Pena (right) of the ruling Colorado Party Image: REUTERS/Cesar Olmedo

Among other issues, the election was seen as a test of Paraguay's nearly 70-year-long ties with Taiwan, as some candidates offered to re-examine relations.

Earlier, Alegre and Pena urged Paraguayans to vote as stations opened, a call that was echoed by outgoing President Mario Abdo Benitez, who is constitutionally limited to a single term.

Nearly 5 million people were eligible to vote in Sunday's general election — with voters choosing a new president, members of Congress and governors.

Taiwan ties at stake

Paraguay is one of just 13 nations to maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

Most of Taiwan's biggest backers, including the US and Germany and all of NATO, hold formal diplomatic ties with China and not Taiwan. Beijing insists its potential partners to chose between it and Taipei.

In the midst of a slowing economy, opposition leader Alegre criticized this relationship, saying it has made it tough for the country to export soy and beef to China, a major global buyer.

Taiwan faces possible loss of Paraguay's recognition

Alegre also said that Latin America, which is a farm-driven economy, does not get enough in return from Taipei.

The Colorado Party's Pena, on the other hand, has vowed to maintain ties with Taiwan.

A tight-rope walk for Colorado Party

The Colorado Party has dominated Paraguayan politics since the 1950s and ruled for all but five of the last 75 years.

However, in recent years, the party has been hit by a poor economy and corruption allegations.

Alegre raised the Colorado Party's corruption issues at multiple election rallies.

Paraguay president faces court

He would frequently mention party leader Horacio Cartes, who was sanctioned by the US Treasury and resigned as vice president last year. Cartes denies the corruption allegations.

rs, rm, ns/sri (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Fighting in Sudan's capital Khartoum

Sudan updates: Army, RSF extend cease-fire again

Conflicts2 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Saudi Arabien Evakuierte in Jeddah

Sudan crisis: Escaping via land or sea

Sudan crisis: Escaping via land or sea

Conflicts15 hours ago01:36 min
More from Africa

Asia

A woman mason helps construct a toilet in Sambalpur, Odisha

India: Women's fight for dignity with more toilets

India: Women's fight for dignity with more toilets

Health12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Statue of a person sitting on a broom.

'Remembering my ancestor who was burnt as a witch'

'Remembering my ancestor who was burnt as a witch'

Culture9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Tim Berners-Lee next to a computer

The World Wide Web turns 30

The World Wide Web turns 30

Business10 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

DW Global 3000 | Wasserrecycling Los Angeles

US combats drought with recycled water

US combats drought with recycled water

Nature and EnvironmentApril 28, 202306:24 min
More from North America

Latin America

Kolumbien Eco-Tourismus in Kolumbien

From land exploitation to ecosafaris

From land exploitation to ecosafaris

Nature and Environment9 hours ago01:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage