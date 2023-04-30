Paraguay election: Pro-Taiwan candidate takes lead

Most of Taiwan's biggest backers, including the US and Germany and all of NATO, hold formal diplomatic ties with China and not Taiwan. Beijing insists its potential partners to chose between it and Taipei.
In the midst of a slowing economy, opposition leader Alegre criticized this relationship, saying it has made it tough for the country to export soy and beef to China, a major global buyer.
Taiwan faces possible loss of Paraguay's recognition
Alegre also said that Latin America, which is a farm-driven economy, does not get enough in return from Taipei.
The Colorado Party's Pena, on the other hand, has vowed to maintain ties with Taiwan.
A tight-rope walk for Colorado Party
The Colorado Party has dominated Paraguayan politics since the 1950s and ruled for all but five of the last 75 years.