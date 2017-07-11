Paraguay arrests 7 suspects over 3-ton cocaine haul

Police in Paraguay said Saturday that they arrested seven people who allegedly tried to smuggle nearly 2,900 kilos (6,393 pounds) of cocaine to Europe.

The drugs were seized last year at Paraguay's main river port, police said. The shipment was destined for Israel via the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires and Antwerp in Belgium.

It was the largest amount of the drug found in the country, until 3,400 kilos of cocaine were discovered hidden in bags of sugar in the central city of Fernando de la Mora earlier this year.

Police say mastermind caught

Miguel Servin, a businessman who lived in the Paraguayan capital of Asuncion, was detained as the mastermind behind the second biggest seizure of cocaine in the landlocked country.

The National Anti-drugs Secretariat (SENAD) said Servin, who was arrested Saturday, is charged with being the "the head and financier" of the drug smuggling operation.

He is accused of being "in charge of coordinating and supervising the transfer of large shipments of cocaine by river from our country to different continents by means of cargo containers transported through international trade operations," a SENAD spokesperson said.

Servin had connections with Brazil's biggest criminal organization, First Command of the Capital, which has 20,000 known members.

The group is also present in Servin's hometown of Pedro Juan Caballero.

Bolivia and Colombia are two of the main sources of cocaine in South America

Who else was arrested?

The chief prosecutor of the case, Elva Caceres, revealed that Servin's wife and daughter, detained in the northeastern town of Pedro Juan Caballero, are suspected of money laundering drug trafficking profits.

The others arrested were involved in the transportation of the cocaine to Europe. They included a 20-year-old footballer who provided "the logistical help in the criminal organization," a police spokesperson said.

Until Saturday's arrests, the only person detained over the drug smuggling operation was Cristian Turrini, the ex-director of a public television channel. He was charged with possession of drugs and international drug trafficking.

Police suspect criminal gangs process the drugs at labs within Paraguay before international transportation.

The EFE news agency contributed to this report.