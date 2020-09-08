Paradise Lost - The Stolen Children from La Réunion

At the time, around two thousand children like Emile were torn from their families. Like the others, Emile’s family was promised a good education for him, and a good income later on. That was more than 60 years ago: whether Emile's relatives actually agreed is now hard to verify.

One thing is certain: At first, Emile was not given the chance to pursue an education in France. For years, he had to work hard in the fields of Réunion. Even when he finally arrived in France, he was sent to a children's home.

To this day, he suffers from the experiences of that time, but he now wants to reconcile with his past. He decides to return to his native Réunion for the first time.

DW’s Lisa Louis accompanies him.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 22.01.2022 – 11:15 UTC

SAT 22.01.2022 – 14:15 UTC

SAT 22.01.2022 – 18:15 UTC

SUN 23.01.2022 – 03:15 UTC

SUN 23.01.2022 – 06:15 UTC

SUN 23.01.2022 – 10:15 UTC

SUN 23.01.2022 – 16:15 UTC

SUN 23.01.2022 – 21:15 UTC

MON 24.01.2022 – 08:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 23.01.2022 – 06:15 UTC

MON 24.01.2022 – 08:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3