 Papua New Guinea leader formally resigns | News | DW | 29.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Papua New Guinea leader formally resigns

Days after announcing his intention to resign, Prime Minister Peter O'Neill has formally stepped down from his post. His resignation puts a major gas deal with French oil and gas giant Total into doubt.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill (picture-alliance/AP/A. Favila)

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill formally resigned on Wednesday, easing a political crisis in the South Pacific island nation.

Facing a vote of no-confidence he was likely to lose, O'Neill told parliament in the country's capital of Port Moresby that he had delivered his resignation to Governor-General Bob Dadae on Wednesday morning, an announcement that was met with applause.

Parliament can replace the prime minister, who had been in power since 2011, in its next session, scheduled for Thursday, once his resignation is accepted by Dadae.

"It has been my great honor to serve this nation and lead this nation almost for eight years. Unfortunately politics in PNG plays out this way," he told parliament. "For the interests of the ongoing political stability and to ensure that we create confidence in the business community and the economy so that we can continue to have social unity in the country, it is important that I vacate this seat so that we can be able to move on."

Political fight

O'Neill has come under fire for his recent $13 billion (€11.6 billion) deal with French and American oil giants Total and ExxonMobil to extract, pipe and ship liquefied natural gas overseas. Local communities had complained about not benefiting from similar deals in the past.

After the signing of the deal, O'Neill's government narrowly avoided a no-confidence vote by adjourning parliament for almost a month.

On Sunday, O'Neill promised he would resign after a string of defections undermined his leadership, but did not officially step down. With lawmakers set to submit a new no-confidence motion, the prime minister lodged an appeal with the Supreme Court, saying he wanted to "ensure clarity of constitutional and legal processes."

But the court on Tuesday refused to hear the case urgently and set proceedings for Friday.

Experts say O'Neill's resignation and the political turbulence in Papua New Guinea could delay or even put an end to resource projects that many claim have benefited only Port Moresby and the country's connected elite.

Watch video 01:40

China expands its influence in Papua New Guinea

dv/msh (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Papua New Guinea to ban Facebook for one month, broaches state-run social network

Papua New Guinea's communications minister has said the government will ban Facebook for a month to weigh its impact on the population. The government is also evaluating the creation of a new state-run social network. (29.05.2018)  

China and Australia compete for influence in the Pacific

Through a series of major investment funds and development aid projects, Australia and China are trying to outbid each other to create networks of power and influence in poorer Pacific nations. (16.11.2018)  

Papua New Guinea leader steps down amid political turmoil

Prime Minister Peter O'Neill's resignation follows weeks of high-profile defections from the ruling coalition to the opposition. The premier was also in hot water over a gas deal with French petroleum company Total. (26.05.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

China expands its influence in Papua New Guinea  

Related content

Papua Neu Guinea Port Moresby Premierminister Peter O'Neill

Papua New Guinea leader steps down amid political turmoil 26.05.2019

Prime Minister Peter O'Neill's resignation follows weeks of high-profile defections from the ruling coalition to the opposition. The premier was also in hot water over a gas deal with French petroleum company Total.

Austraien Protest gegen Manus Flüchtlingslager

Australia's government loses major vote on asylum bill 12.02.2019

The bill would give asylum seekers in Nauru and Papua New Guinea better access to hospitals on mainland Australia. It is the first time in almost a century that a ruling party has lost a major legislative vote.

Haiti Port-au-Prince Parlament Premierminister Jack Guy Lafontant

Haitian Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant resigns 14.07.2018

After IMF-mandated fuel price hikes triggered riots that resulted in at least four deaths, Haitian PM Guy Lafontant has resigned. Now the president is searching for a way to appease consumers, politicians and economists.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  